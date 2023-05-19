TREASURIES-US yields reverse earlier gains on Powell's comments, debt ceiling worries

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields shed some of their earlier gains on Friday due to renewed uncertainty over a debt ceiling deal, lingering banking industry concerns, and comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell viewed as dovish.

Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, dropped sharply during a monetary policy panel when Powell said the after-effects of recent banking sector troubles took some pressure off the U.S. central bank to raise rates further.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR dropped by over 10 basis points, though they then pared some of those losses and were only marginally lower on the day, at 4.245%.

The sudden risk-off move in yields was also sparked by news that talks between U.S. House of Representatives Republicans and Democratic President Joe Biden's administration about raising the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling have been paused, U.S. media quoted the lead Republican negotiator as saying.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told bank CEOs on Thursday that more mergers may be necessary after a series of bank failures, CNN reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

"Other headlines are likely driving Treasury yields more than Powell’s comments, from Yellen to GOP leaders, lingering banking issues and debt ceiling risks likely causing a modest risk-off decline in yields," said Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

Fed funds futures traders were pricing for an 85% probability that the Fed will maintain rates steady in the 5%-5.25% range next month after Powell's comments.

Earlier on Friday, that probability stood at 60%, according to CME Group data.

May 19 Friday 11:49AM New York / 1549 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.1475

5.2847

-0.009

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1075

5.3272

-0.021

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-81/256

4.2446

-0.024

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-48/256

3.9162

-0.019

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-34/256

3.6933

-0.005

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-232/256

3.6797

0.006

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-168/256

3.6573

0.009

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-188/256

4.0414

0.011

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-200/256

3.9225

0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 17.75 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.50 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.25 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -42.50 0.50 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Alison Williams) ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +1 917 285 3067; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

