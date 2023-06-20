TREASURIES-US yields retreat as markets price in Fed rate hikes nearing end

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, in line with declines in Europe and the UK, as investors priced in market expectations that the Federal Reserve is near the end of its rate-hiking cycle, with some sectors of the economy having shown signs of moderation.

After a blackout period leading up to the Fed's policy announcement last Wednesday, central bank officials are back in full force as this week's big focus, led by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

"U.S. yields are being driven by lower yields in Europe and the UK. Globally, we're nearing the end of the tightening cycles in Europe, Britain, and U.S.," said Tom di Galoma, co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York.

"I think the Fed is done. I don't believe the Fed is going to hike rates any further because they're going to see a fairly decent drop in inflation. Maybe the Fed does another 25 basis points (bps) between now and the end of the year, but I don't think they're going to do much more than that."

Earlier, U.S. Treasury yields briefly pared losses after data showed housing starts surged last month by the most in more than three decades.

Single-family housing starts, which represent the bulk of homebuilding, rose 21.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.631 million units last month from April's downwardly revised 1.34 million, data showed. May's rate was the highest since April 2022, suggesting the housing market could be turning around after a slump caused by the Fed's aggressive rate hikes.

In afternoon trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 4.4 (bps) at 3.724%.

U.S. 30-year bond yields US30YT=RR fell 4.4 bps to 3.812%.

On the shorter end of the curve, the two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, slid 3.2 bps to 4.691%.

Powell's congressional testimony on the economy on Wednesday and Thursday will be the highlight this week. He will first appear before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

"We doubt he (Powell) will provide any more insight than what we heard last Wednesday (the press briefing after the rate decision)," wrote Action Economics in its daily blog.

"Look for him to reiterate the gist of the press conference, that with 500 bps in tightening ... and still unknown effects from credit stresses, it made sense to pause and assess."

Fed funds futures are pricing in a 74% chance of a 25-bps hike next month FEDWATCH, and a 66.3% probability the Fed will pause in September.

In money markets, demand for the Fed's reverse repurchase (repo) facility on Tuesday fell below $2 trillion for the second time in three days amid the recent deluge of U.S. Treasury bill issuance after the debt ceiling was extended a few weeks ago. The Fed's reverse repo window attracted $1.989 trillion in overnight bids with a rate of 5.05%, awarded to 102 bidders. Tuesday's reverse repo volume was the lowest since June 2022.

Reverse repos by the New York Fed's Open Market Trading Desk are a key tool to manage short-term rates. In a reverse repo, market participants lend cash to the Fed, usually overnight, at a 5.05% interest rate, in exchange for Treasuries or other government securities, with a promise to buy them back.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.0925

5.2404

0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1275

5.347

-0.001

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-47/256

4.6933

-0.030

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-140/256

4.2882

-0.037

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-136/256

3.9547

-0.038

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-112/256

3.8428

-0.041

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-32/256

3.7246

-0.044

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-80/256

3.9985

-0.050

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-168/256

3.8132

-0.043

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 21.00 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.75 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.25 0.50

