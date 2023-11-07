TREASURIES-US yields retreat as markets keep bets on end of Fed hikes, ahead of auction

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, with those on benchmark 10-year notes dropping in five of the last six sessions, as bond investors continued to price in expectations that the Federal Reserve is near the end of its tightening cycle.

The slide in yields on the long end of the curve was much sharper than those on the short end in what is called a "bull flattener", a scenario which normally precedes a cut in interest rates by the Fed. A bull flattener typically happens when the market pares back inflation expectations.

The two-year/10-year yield curve US2US10=TWEB was last at -34.09 basis points (bps), flattening further from Monday after weeks of steepening.

"People now expect that we have seen the last of the Fed hikes here," said Stan Shipley, managing director and macro research analyst at Evercore ISI in New York.

"Sometime by January or February, the Fed will declare victory on inflation. It's not clear what it would take for the Fed to actually cut rates here, but at least we're not getting more hikes," he added.

U.S. rate futures have priced in on Tuesday a 52% chance of a rate cut next May, according to the CME's FedWatch tool. A week ago, those odds were at 29.4%.

Investors also sold Treasuries ahead of a $48 billion auction of U.S. three-year notes, $2 billion higher than the October sale. The auction last month saw weaker-than-expected demand for this note.

BMO Capital Markets in a research note said the sale this time could be more well received than the last.

"We expect the second-tier nature of this week's data calendar and relatively limited near-term event risk bodes well for a lower volatility trading environment that may inspire a greater willingness to add U.S. rates exposure after the heavy slate of new fundamental information revealed in the week just passed," the bank wrote.

Ahead of the auction, U.S. three-year note yields were down 2.9 basis points (bps) at 4.713% US3YT=RR.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 7.5 bps at 4.587%.

U.S. 30-year yields were US30YT=RR dropped 9.1 bps to 4.740%.

U.S. two-year yields US2YT=RR, which tend to reflect interest rate expectations slipped to 4.930%.

Fed officials on Tuesday gave out mixed messages on inflation.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said the U.S. central bank has made significant inroads in its battle to bring inflation down to its 2% target, and attention will turn to how long to keep interest rates at their current level if that progress continues.

Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari, for his part, said the Fed may have to do more to bring inflation down to its 2% goal, given the recent spate of resilient economic data.

November 7 Tuesday 10:55 AM New York/1555 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2825

5.444

0.018

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.265

5.4991

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-31/256

4.9343

-0.007

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-192/256

4.7161

-0.026

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-100/256

4.5593

-0.050

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-160/256

4.5999

-0.062

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-108/256

4.5892

-0.073

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-20/256

4.9263

-0.087

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-48/256

4.7433

-0.088

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.