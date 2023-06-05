TREASURIES-US yields retreat after ISM data suggests slowing economy

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - Treasury yields retreated on Monday after data showed new orders slowed in May, with a measure of prices paid by businesses for inputs falling to a three-year low, suggesting Federal Reserve efforts to tame high inflation are cooling the economy.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 3.1 basis points at 4.472%. Yields on all other Treasury debt of 10 years or shorter maturities fell.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its fell to 50.3 last month from 51.9 in April. Though the PMI remains above the 49.9 level, which the ISM says over time indicates growth in the overall economy, the slowdown in May heightened the risks of a recession.

When the ISM fell below 50 in early January it sparked a rally from 3.75% to 3.31% in 10-year yields, said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. The January reading for the U.S. services industry was the first time it had fallen below the level for growth since May 2020.

"We're viewing the ISM services index as an important trigger," he said. "As one of the key pillars of the expansion at this point, people have been looking very closely at the service sector and this is just another indicator that all might not be well with the economy."

Yields rose earlier on fears that the Treasury Department's expected issuance of around $1 trillion in short-term debt to replenish cash reserves depleted during the debt ceiling impasse might induce an illiquid market.

The new issuance gives money market funds the opportunity to buy bills instead of investing in the Fed's overnight reverse repo facility, said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.

"The markets broadly would probably not see too much of an impact from the debt issuance because of front-end investors moving money from one place to another," Simons said. "But there is a risk that it does attract more investment from other areas or pull money out of the banks. There's a lot of uncertainty."

A drop in liquidity may be an additional headwind for a market already battling restrictive interest rates, Glenmede said in a note.

After the ISM data futures showed the probability of the Fed hiking interest rates at its policy meeting on June 14 fell to 22.9%, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR fell 0.2 basis points to 3.691%, while the 30-year Treasury US30YT=RR rose 0.7 basis points to 3.890%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.211%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.2% a year for the next decade.

The Treasury sold $65 billion of three-month bills at a high yield of 5.22%% and $58 billion of six-month bills at a high yield of 5.25%.

June 5 Monday 3:37PM New York / 1937 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.165

5.3167

-0.076

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.235

5.4479

-0.056

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-149/256

4.4722

-0.031

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-166/256

4.1171

-0.025

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-28/256

3.8228

-0.019

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-228/256

3.7679

-0.011

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-100/256

3.6908

-0.002

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-196/256

4.0391

0.001

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-84/256

3.8904

0.007

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 16.75 -1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.00 -1.50 TU.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.25 -1.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.50 -1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.75 -1.25

