TREASURIES -US yields retreat after inflation data; focus on Fed decision

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on Tuesday, before cutting losses, after data showed underlying inflation in the world's largest economy came in line with forecasts, reinforcing views the Federal Reserve will hold rates steady after its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield US10YT=RR dropped as low as 4.15% following the report. It was last at 4.215%, down 2.3 basis points (bps).

U.S. 30-year yields turned lower after a 30-year bond sale came out much better than last month's dreadful auction.

Tuesday's report showed the core consumer price index (CPI), excluding the volatile food and energy components, increased 0.3% in November after climbing 0.2% in the prior month, meeting economists' expectations. The core was lifted by a rebound in prices of used cars and trucks.

On an annual basis, core CPI rose 4.0% in November, also in line with the market consensus. The headline CPI though edged up 0.1% on a month-on-month basis in November, after being unchanged in October.

"The in-line CPI report is unlikely to change the direction of markets or the Fed," said Matt Peron, director of research and global head of solutions, at Janus Henderson Investors in emailed comments.

"Though service prices remain stubborn, the overall picture is one of slowly normalizing inflation. However, it is unlikely to allow the Fed to relax its fight and, as such, could keep an aggressive tone."

The Fed began its two-day meeting on Tuesday and market participants widely expect the U.S. central bank to keep interest rates steady at a target range of 5.25%-5.50%. It is unlikely, however, to signal a shift from a tightening policy stance launched in March last year.

Post CPI-data, the fed funds futures market has priced in the first likely rate cut in May at roughly 75%, according to the CME's FedWatch tool, after several weeks of expectations for easing in March. A week ago, the rate cut probability in May was about 89%.

"I think (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell pushes back (against rate cut bets) in his press conference and ultimately the bond market is going to be in the hands of economic data going forward," said Andrew Szczurowski, head of agency mortgage-backed securities and portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

"You can really get the Fed to start to soften a little bit in the coming months when we start seeing negative labor prints. But we're still a long way from that."

In afternoon trading, the two-year yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, was down 1.5 bps at 4.711% US2YT=RR.

Following the CPI report, a closely monitored part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve, showing the gap in yields between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB, became flatter, widening its inversion to as much as minus 61.80 bps, the most inverted since late September. The curve was last at minus 52.70 bps.

This spread has historically predicted upcoming recessions, forecasting eight of the last nine.

The curve saw weeks of steepening in November and parts of December, where the longer-term yields were higher than short-term ones, as markets priced in expectations U.S. rates have peaked and the next Fed action is a rate cut.

Meanwhile, Tuesday's auction of $21 billion of U.S. 30-year bonds was solid overall, posting a high yield of 4.344%, following a weaker-than-expected sale of the same maturity last month.

The November auction's high yield was more than five basis points higher than the forecast rate at the bid deadline. That rate miss or so-called "tail" was the largest since August 2011.

The bid-to-cover ratio for Tuesday's auction was 2.43, higher than last month's 2.24. The sale followed disappointing auctions of three-year and 10-year notes on Monday, with soft demand from investors ahead of the CPI report and the Fed rate decision.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.255

5.4153

0.018

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.18

5.4088

0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-67/256

4.7329

0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-216/256

4.4312

-0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-170/256

4.225

-0.026

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-196/256

4.2466

-0.031

10-year note US10YT=RR

102-92/256

4.2063

-0.033

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-140/256

4.4788

-0.029

30-year bond US30YT=RR

107-112/256

4.3054

-0.025

