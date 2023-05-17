TREASURIES-US yields range-bound as debt ceiling uncertainty overshadows markets

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were range-bound on Wednesday as investors remained nervous over the risk of a U.S. debt default if lawmakers do not find an agreement to raise the government's borrowing cap soon.

President Joe Biden will continue debt ceiling talks with congressional leaders later this week, the White House said on Wednesday, while U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he believed the government will not default.

Signs of progress in the discussions contributed to a rise in Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, particularly on the short-end of the curve.

"In a risk-off type of scenario, if we did go past the X-date without a deal, I think front-end Treasuries would probably be well bid as part of a broader risk-off type of move within the markets," said Calvin Norris, portfolio manager & U.S. rates strategist at Aegon Asset Management.

Shorter-dated bond yields, which tend to more closely reflect monetary policy expectations than their longer-dated counterparts, ticked higher also due to lingering uncertainty over monetary policy, with a recent string of relatively resilient economic data bolstering the case of higher-for-longer interest rates, and even potentially another hike in June.

Yields moved slightly higher on Wednesday after data showing U.S. single-family homebuilding increased in April, even though data for the prior month was revised sharply lower.

Fed funds futures traders priced for a 75% probability that the Federal Reserve will keep rates unchanged at its next meeting in June, according to CME Group data.

That was down from a nearly 100% probability just one week ago, but the market was still expecting several rate cuts later this year.

Fed officials, on the other hand, this week reiterated that the central bank's fight against inflation still had a ways to go, with Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee saying on Tuesday it was premature to discuss interest rate cuts.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were flat on the day at 3.552% while two-year yields US2YT=RR rose nearly six basis points to 4.131%.

Later on Wednesday, the Treasury will auction $15 billion of 20-year bonds.

May 17 Wednesday 10:17AM New York / 1417 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.075

5.2124

-0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.03

5.2473

0.016

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-134/256

4.1308

0.057

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-142/256

3.7837

0.051

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-192/256

3.5552

0.033

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-178/256

3.5496

0.017

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-132/256

3.5528

0.004

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-224/256

3.9573

-0.010

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-208/256

3.8619

-0.011

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 18.00 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.00 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.25 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -43.50 1.00 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Will Dunham) ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +1 917 285 3067))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.