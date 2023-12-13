TREASURIES-US yields plunge as Fed signals end of rate hikes

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but flagged in its new economic projections that its tightening policy is ending and rate cuts are on the horizon next year.

U.S. benchmark 10-year yields fell to their lowest since August, and were last traded 17.6 basis points (bps) lower at 4.02% US10YT=RR.

U.S. two-year yields, which reflect rate expectations, slid to their weakest level since early June, last down 25.9 bps at 4.54% US2YT=RR.

U.S. five-year yields sank as well to their lowest since mid-July, and were last down 24.1 bps at 3.897% US5YT=RR

In a statement, Fed officials said inflation "has eased over the past year," and noted that it would watch the economy to see if "any" additional rate hikes are needed.

A near-unanimous 17 of 19 Fed officials project that the policy rate will be lower by the end of 2024 than it is now - with the median projection showing the rate falling three-quarters of a percentage point from the current 5.25%-5.50% range.

“While the committee retains the option of additional hikes, the message from the Fed is pretty clear: the hiking cycle is over unless there is a significant surprise, and the risks of a cut are greater than those of a hike in the next several months," said Eric Winograd, senior economist, at AllianceBernstein, in New York.

“While I think the magnitude of the market response is exaggerated, the direction is correct: the Fed for the first time this cycle opened the door to rate cuts across a reasonable forecast horizon, and that is significant.”

U.S. fed funds futures have boosted the chances of a rate cut in March to more than 70% after the Fed decision, according to LSEG's FedWatch. The market has also priced in more than 100 bps of easing next year.

A widely tracked part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve, showing the gap in yields between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB, became steeper, reducing its inversion to minus 44.90 bps.

A steepening curve reflects expectations the Fed will soon end its tightening policy and start cutting rates sometime after, consistent with the Fed statement.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2325

5.391

-0.024

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1075

5.3303

-0.078

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-192/256

4.4704

-0.261

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-140/256

4.1791

-0.252

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-176/256

3.9963

-0.231

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-8/256

4.0371

-0.208

10-year note US10YT=RR

103-200/256

4.0334

-0.173

20-year bond US20YT=RR

105-92/256

4.3449

-0.133

30-year bond US30YT=RR

109-136/256

4.1881

-0.116

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)

