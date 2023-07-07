TREASURIES-US yields pare gains after payrolls report

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields moved lower on Friday after a reading on the labor market came in below expectations, easing worries the Federal Reserve will need to remain aggressive in raising interest rates in its fight against high inflation.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 209,000 jobs in June, the Labor Department said, shy of the 225,000 estimate of economists polled by Reuters. The unemployment rate slipped to 3.6% from 3.7% in May, indicating the labor market remains tight.

"The job gains were still strong, but the canary in the coal mine is that those employed part-time due to economic reasons surged by 452,000," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

"The job market is still strong, but it’s becoming more superficially so."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 1.5 basis points to 4.056% after earlier rising to 4.082%.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 3.3 basis points at 4.973% after hitting a 16-year high of 5.12% on Thursday.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Barbara Lewis)

