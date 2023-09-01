TREASURIES-US yields on short-end fall after non-farm payrolls report

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the shorter end of the curve fell on Friday after data showed the world's largest economy added more new jobs than expected in August, but also indicated a rise in the unemployment rate and a slight decline in wage inflation.

The mixed report overall affirmed expectations the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes at a policy meeting later this month.

The U.S. data "is very favorable for the Fed's inflation fight. Hourly wages came down. The labor force participation rate ticked up. Those two are moving in the right direction for the Fed," said Jake Remley, senior portfolio manager, at Income Research & Management in Boston.

"Treasuries rallied hard after the number came out though that has since faded a little bit. It does speak to 'bad news is good news' right now. These numbers are very supportive for the Fed to pause in September but also support further uncertainty around a November hike," he added.

The Labor Department on Friday reported that U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 jobs last month. The number for July, however, were revised lower to show 157,000 jobs added instead of the previously reported 187,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast nonfarm payrolls increasing by 170,000 jobs last month.

The unemployment rate also increased to 3.8% as more people entered the labor force, from 3.5% in July. It remains below the U.S. central bank's latest median estimate of 4.1% by the fourth quarter of this year.

Wage growth slowed somewhat. Average hourly earnings rose 0.2% after increasing 0.4% in July. In the 12 months through August, wages advanced 4.3% after increasing 4.4% in July.

In morning trading, the U.S. two-year yields, which reflect interest rate expectations, dropped 6.4 basis points (bps) to 4.796% US2YT=RR.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR, on the other hand was up 1.9 bps at 4.11%.

The yield curve, as measured by the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, narrowed its inversion after the jobs report to -68.20 bps, the least inverted in more than a week. The curve, which has forecast eight of the last nine recessions, was last at -68.70 bps.

Following the data, fed funds futures further slashed the chances of another rate hike in November or December to 35% and 30.6%, respectively, according to the CME's FedWatch. That was lower from a week ago when those odds were at more than 50% for both months.

September 1 Friday 9:32AM New York / 1332 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2925

5.4347

-0.044

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.265

5.495

-0.019

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-99/256

4.7932

-0.066

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-170/256

4.4972

-0.049

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-184/256

4.2135

-0.029

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-160/256

4.1874

-0.004

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-28/256

4.1083

0.017

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-64/256

4.4318

0.042

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-236/256

4.2482

0.044

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Lisa Mattackal in Bengalaru; Editing by Alex Richardson and Andrea Ricci)

