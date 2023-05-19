TREASURIES-US yields move higher after debt ceiling intra-day stumble

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields ended mostly higher on Friday after an intra-day stumble amid renewed uncertainty over a debt ceiling deal, lingering banking industry concerns, and comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell viewed as dovish.

Yields, which move inversely to prices, dropped sharply during a monetary policy panel when Powell said the after-effects of recent banking sector troubles took some pressure off the U.S. central bank to raise rates further.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR, in particular, dropped by over 10 basis points, though they then pared some of those losses and ended the day higher at 4.287%.

The risk-off move was also sparked by news of an impasse in lawmakers' negotiations over the U.S. government's debt ceiling.

Talks between U.S. House of Representatives Republicans and Democratic President Joe Biden's administration about raising the federal government's $31.4 trillion borrowing cap were paused on Friday, though the White House said an agreement was still possible.

"The market really seems to not have liked what looks like a bit of a deterioration in debt ceiling negotiations," said Eric Theoret, global macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told bank CEOs on Thursday that more mergers may be necessary after a series of bank failures, CNN reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The meeting with more than two dozen executives came as the banking sector seeks to shake off several weeks of turmoil after the sudden failure of Silicon Valley Bank, which led to regulators seizing two more failing institutions.

"Other headlines are likely driving Treasury yields more than Powell’s comments, from Yellen to GOP leaders, lingering banking issues and debt ceiling risks likely causing a modest risk-off decline in yields," said Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

Friday's wobble followed a week which saw yields rising to months-highs due to some cautious optimism about a debt ceiling resolution as well as data showing resilience in the U.S. economy despite higher interest rates.

Also, several Fed officials reiterated this week that inflation remained still too high and that additional interest rate increases were not off the table.

In his remarks on Friday, Powell struck a tone that some saw as more dovish, saying it was still unclear if U.S. interest rates would need to rise further.

"Powell’s comments were more market friendly. He was more ambiguous about where rates are headed in the next meeting, which is what the market prefers," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial.

Fed funds futures traders were pricing for an 83% probability that the Fed will maintain rates steady in the 5%-5.25% range next month after Powell's comments. Earlier on Friday, that probability stood at 60%, according to CME Group data.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR ended up, adding four basis points to 3.689%, while 30-year bond yields US30YT=RR rose by nearly five basis points to 3.946%.

Over the weekend and next week investors will be closely watching for further updates on the debt ceiling.

"Negotiators have little wiggle room as a failure by Congress to pass a debt agreement next week would make it unlikely that a deal could be reached prior to the estimated June 1 date at which the government will be unable to make debt payments," said José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers.

"Despite optimistic comments, negotiators appear far apart in reaching a compromise," he said.

May 19 Friday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.1075

5.2432

-0.051

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1075

5.3272

-0.021

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-61/256

4.2872

0.018

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-10/256

3.9697

0.035

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-230/256

3.7459

0.048

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-160/256

3.7264

0.052

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-100/256

3.6898

0.042

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-80/256

4.0729

0.043

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-96/256

3.9466

0.046

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 18.50 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.25 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.25 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -42.50 0.50 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Alison Williams and Marguerita Choy) ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +1 917 285 3067; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

