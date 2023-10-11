TREASURIES-US yields mixed with those long end lower as Israel tension weighs

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Wednesday, with those on benchmark 10-year notes falling to a roughly two-week low, as prices rose on safe-haven flows due to fighting in the Middle East that has persisted for a fifth straight day.

U.S. two-year yields, which reflect interest rate expectations, rose modestly following slightly hotter-than expected producer prices (PPI) data amid higher costs for energy products. The benchmark 10-year yields came off their lows as well in the wake of the PPI data.

The producer price index for final demand rose 0.5% last month in September, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. Data for August was unrevised to show the PPI accelerating 0.7%. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the PPI to gain 0.3%. In the 12 months through September, the PPI increased 2.2% after advancing 2.0% in August.

Investors will next set their sights on Thursday's U.S. consumer price index, which will set the direction for interest rates going forward.

The main focus, however, remained on the ongoing war in Israel. Israeli warplanes bombed Gaza repeatedly ahead of a possible ground offensive in the Palestinian coastal strip, while U.S. President Joe Biden described Hamas' surprise assault on Israel as "sheer evil."

In late morning trading, the U.S 10-year yield US10YT=RR dropped to a two-week trough of 4.544% and was last down 5.6 basis points (bps). It was also on course for its largest weekly fall in three months.

The two-year yield US2YT=RR rose 2.1 bps to 5.005%.

"In the near term, the risks are skewed to the downside in yields," said Zachary Griffiths, senior investment grade strategist at CreditSights in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"But when thinking of the longer-run implications if the Israel conflict becomes a prolonged one with geopolitical and global implications and just more disruptions, I don't know if that scenario is conducive for lower yields in general."

Analysts have cited the rise in oil prices as a potential consequence of the Middle East tension, which could mean higher inflation and the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates elevated for some time.

Brent and WTI had surged more than $3.50 on Monday on concern the clashes between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas could escalate into a broader conflict. Oil prices fell on Wednesday, however, as fears of disruption to supplies due to conflict in the Middle East receded a day after top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia pledged to help stabilize the market.

The yield curve further flattened or widened its inversion on Wednesday, with the spread between two-year and 10-year yields expanding to as much as -43.10 bps US2US10=TWEB and was last at -41.20 bps.

The curve flattened for a second straight session after seven straight days of steepening, a trend suggesting concern about inflation coming back due to factors such as oil prices.

Investors are looking to the U.S. Treasury's $35 billion 10-year note auction later on Wednesday. Tuesday's $46 billion U.S. three-year note auction was poorly received, seeing some of the weakest demand in a year, analysts said.

U.S. rate futures on Wednesday have priced a 70% chance that the Fed will keep interest rates steady at next month's meeting, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

October 11 Wednesday 11:22AM New York/1522 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.345

5.5085

0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3275

5.5662

0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-4/256

4.9906

0.007

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-166/256

4.7522

-0.009

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-40/256

4.5891

-0.030

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-24/256

4.6088

-0.053

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-112/256

4.5829

-0.072

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-4/256

4.9303

-0.099

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-64/256

4.7384

-0.090

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Alun John in London; Editing by Stefano Rebaudo and Jonathan Oatis)

