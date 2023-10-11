TREASURIES-US yields mixed, with long end lower on Israel tension

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Wednesday, with those on benchmark 10-year notes falling to a roughly two-week low, as prices rose on safe-haven flows due to fighting in the Middle East that has persisted for a fifth straight day.

U.S. two-year yields, which reflect interest rate expectations, rose modestly following slightly hotter-than-forecast producer prices (PPI) data amid high energy costs. The benchmark 10-year yields also came off their lows in the wake of the PPI data.

Yields fall when U.S. Treasury debt prices rise.

The producer price index for final demand rose 0.5% last month, the Labor Department said. Data for August was unrevised to show the PPI accelerating 0.7%. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the PPI to gain 0.3% in September.

Investors will next give their attention to Thursday's U.S. consumer price index (CPI), which will set the direction for interest rates going forward.

The main focus, however, remained on the ongoing war in Israel. Israeli warplanes bombed Gaza repeatedly ahead of a possible ground offensive in the Palestinian coastal strip.

"We have seen a bit of haven bid in Treasuries and it's going mostly to the long end of the curve given the uncertainty on what the Federal Reserve is going to do," said Kim Rupert, managing director, global fixed income analysis, at Action Economics in San Francisco.

She thinks U.S. rates have peaked.

"I don't think CPI tomorrow will make a major difference unless it really pops, but the trend seems pointed toward a deceleration in price pressures," Rupert said.

"A lot of the Fed speakers, including the hawks, also indicated that they're willing to be patient and perhaps the pop in rates could do some of the work for them."

U.S. rate futures on Wednesday have priced a 70% chance the Fed will keep interest rates steady at next month's meeting, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

In afternoon trading, the U.S 10-year yield US10YT=RR dropped to a two-week trough of 4.544% and was last down 7.6 basis points (bps). It was also on course for its largest weekly fall in three months.

The two-year yield US2YT=RR, on the other hand, rose 1.1 bps to 4.994%, after declining to a one-month low the previous session.

U.S. yields, though, showed little reaction to the Fed minutes of the September meeting released on Wednesday. The minutes showed that Fed officials took a cautious stance last month given the uncertainty around the path of the U.S. economy, including difficulties estimating the state of financial markets, potential oil price shocks, and the impact of labor union strikes.

"When thinking of the longer-run implications (of the Israel conflict), if (it) becomes a prolonged one with geopolitical and global implications and just more disruptions, I don't know if that scenario is conducive for lower yields in general," said Zachary Griffiths, senior investment grade strategist at CreditSights in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Analysts have cited the rise in oil prices as a potential consequence of the Middle East tension, which could mean higher inflation and the Fed keeping interest rates elevated for some time.

The yield curve further flattened or widened its inversion on Wednesday, with the spread between two-year and 10-year yields expanding to as much as -43.10 bps US2US10=TWEB and was last at -41.20 bps.

The curve flattened for a second straight session after seven straight days of steepening, a trend suggesting concern about inflation coming back due to factors such as oil prices.

Also on Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury auctioned off $35 billion in reopened 10-year notes and the outcome showed weak demand for the benchmark paper. The offering stopped at 4.610%, higher than the expected rate at the bid deadline, suggesting investors demanded a premium to buy the 10-year note.

The soft 10-year auction followed Tuesday's lackluster $46 billion three-year note sale, which saw some of the weakest demand in a year, analysts said.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.34

5.5033

0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3225

5.5608

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-3/256

4.9927

0.009

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-162/256

4.7579

-0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-40/256

4.5891

-0.030

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-24/256

4.6088

-0.053

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-124/256

4.5767

-0.078

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-32/256

4.9212

-0.108

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-148/256

4.7162

-0.112

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Stefano Rebaudo and Jonathan Oatis)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.