News & Insights

US Markets

TREASURIES-US yields mixed after PCE data rises in line with expectations

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

February 29, 2024 — 08:32 am EST

Written by Herbert Lash for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Treasury yields were mixed on Thursday after a key measure of inflation rose in January as expected, with the annual increase the smallest in nearly three years.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3% last month, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Data for December was revised lower to show the PCE price index gaining 0.1% instead of 0.2% as previously reported.

In the 12 months through January, PCE inflation rose 2.4% - the smallest year-on-year increase since February 2021.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, rose 0.4 basis points to 4.652%, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR was down 0.4 basis points at 4.270%.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.