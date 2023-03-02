TREASURIES-US yields march higher as tight labor data fuels inflation scare

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields continued to climb on Thursday after strong labor data reinforced concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates more to cool the economy.

Data from Europe had already pushed U.S. government bond yields higher as stickier-than expected euro zone inflation numbers supported expectations that interest rates would go higher and stay there for longer.

Strong jobless claims data in the U.S., where the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell again last week, reinforced that narrative on Thursday, as well as data showing that U.S. labor costs grew faster than initially thought in the fourth quarter.

Yields, which move inversely to bond prices, had already touched new highs on Wednesday and they climbed further on Thursday.

"The march higher has been relentless and each incremental data point is just helping the momentum continue," said Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

"In addition to the very tight labor data ... we also have unit labor costs coming in hotter than expected, so if wage inflation is also ticking back up, combined with broader inflation ticking back up, that is in essence spooking the bond market that inflation is getting more entrenched," he said.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were trading above 4% on Thursday and were last seen at 4.057%, their highest since November. Two-year yields US2YT=RR, which are more closely linked to monetary policy expectations, were last seen at 4.928% - an over 15-year high.

On the long end, 30-year bond yields US30YT=RR also broke above 4% for the first time since mid-November last year, and were last seen at 4.009%.

Expectations that the U.S. central bank may need to raise rates by 50 basis points at its next meeting this month increased marginally on Thursday, according to CME Group data, though the consensus remained for a 25 bps hike.

The probability that the Fed's policy rate, currently set in the 4.5% to 4.75% range, could go up to a 5%-5.25% range this month stood at about 34%, up from about 30% on Wednesday.

"The economy is still looking robust and that should keep the Fed’s hawkish speak going. Rates will undoubtedly be higher for longer, but the risks of larger than quarter-point rises may be back on the table," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

March 2 Thursday 9:57AM New York / 1457 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.7425

4.8661

-0.001

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.9475

5.1583

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-110/256

4.9289

0.040

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-50/256

4.66

0.050

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-144/256

4.3232

0.058

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-156/256

4.2318

0.064

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-120/256

4.0576

0.062

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-80/256

4.2249

0.060

30-year bond US30YT=RR

93-84/256

4.0095

0.056

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 33.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 19.25 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.75 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.50 -0.50 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +1 917 285 3067; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

