TREASURIES-US yields little changed to modestly lower after Fed's Bostic's dovish comments

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were flat to slightly lower on Wednesday, after posting gains earlier, partly weighed down by comments from Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic, who urged the Fed to wait longer for the impact of previous interest rate hikes to work through the economy before raising rates again.

A strong auction of U.S. 20-year bonds on Wednesday also lifted prices of Treasuries, pushing their yields lower.

Bostic's dovish remarks, which came after the auction further spurred modest buying.

"If we simply press on with additional rate hikes, we could too much momentum from the economy," Bostic said.

"I think we are in a place where we should let the hard work the (Federal Open Market) Committee has already done work its way through the economy and see if it continues to bring inflation closer to our goal."

Bostic was the first Fed official since last week's policy meeting to say a July hike, as markets have expected, may be too soon.

He also said the benchmark rate should stay unchanged for the rest of this year, adding that he did not envision a rate cut until at least late 2024.

"The latest dot plot calls for two more rate hikes," Mike Reynolds, vice president of investment strategy at Glenmede told the Reuters Global Markets Forum. "The market seems to be buying into the need for one more before year-end, but seems to be skeptical of the second."

The dot plot refers to the Fed officials' median projection on the number of rate moves.

Bostic's comments came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee earlier on Wednesday.

Powell said further Fed rate increases are "a pretty good guess" of where the central bank is heading if the economy continues in its current direction. In response to a question late in a hearing, he noted that a majority of policymakers see two more quarter-point rate increases as likely by year-end.

The Fed chief said inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go."

The more closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR deepened its inversion after Powell's speech, suggesting investors expect further rate tightening from the Fed.

It further increased its inversion in the wake of Bostic's comment, hitting a gap of -99.60 basis points (bps), the most inverted since March.

The inversion of this yield curve has predicted eight of the last nine recessions.

"He's (Powell) definitely letting the market know that they're not cutting rates in 2023," said Jay Menozzi, portfolio manager at Easterly Funds.

Following Bostic's remarks, fed funds futures factored in a 71% chance of a rate hike next month to between 5.25% and 5.50%, down from a 76% probability earlier after Powell's remarks. The market also effectively priced out a rate cut in December, assuming the Fed raises rates one more time, with a fed funds implied rate of 5.24%.

In afternoon trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was flat at 3.722%.

On the shorter end of the curve, the two-year yield US2YT=RR, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, was up 1.1 bps at 4.711%.

Also on Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury's sale of 20-year bonds showed strong demand, with a yield of 4.01%, lower than the expected rate at the bid deadline. That meant investors didn't need a premium to buy the bond. Its bid-to-cover ratio, another gauge of demand, was 2.87, higher than the 2.64 average.

Price

Current Yield %

Net dChange (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.1425

5.2971

0.064

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.185

5.4133

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-36/256

4.7174

0.019

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-134/256

4.2968

0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-130/256

3.9601

0.002

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-104/256

3.848

0.005

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-28/256

3.7266

0.000

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-88/256

3.9962

-0.008

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-192/256

3.8079

-0.009

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 19.25 -1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.25 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.00 0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

