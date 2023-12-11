TREASURIES-US yields little changed after weak auctions, ahead of CPI, Fed decision

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Monday after lackluster three- and 10-year note auctions on the same day ahead of inflation data and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision this week.

The Treasury Department will sell $21 billion in 30-year reopened bonds on Tuesday, following Monday's auction of $50 billion in reopened three-year notes and $37 billion in 10-year notes.

Investors were reluctant to buy Treasuries in the auctions given thinner liquidity with the U.S. consumer price data and the Fed policy meeting on the horizon this week.

Also this week, market participants widely expect the Fed to hold rates steady on Wednesday but do not anticipate it to signal a shift from its tightening policy stance. According to a Reuters poll of economists, the Fed will keep rates unchanged until at least July, later than earlier thought.

"The Fed is going to be as reticent as possible to give the market too much fuel to rally," said Ellis Phifer, managing director, fixed income capital markets, at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.

"I don't expect a recession until the second half of next year. The Fed is going to continue to try to stay on hold for as long as possible and to continue to talk that way too."

The fed funds futures market has priced in the first likely rate cut in May at 77%, according to the CME's FedWatch tool, after several weeks of expectations for easing in March.

Investors are also keeping an eye on U.S. CPI data due out on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters expected headline CPI for November to show no increase from the previous month, while the year-on-year figure is seen slipping to 3.1% from 3.2% in October.

The core CPI figure is to have risen 0.3% after gaining 0.2% in October. Yearly core CPI is estimated at 4% for the year to November.

Goldman Sachs, in a research report, forecast further disinflation in 2024 from rebalancing in the auto, housing rental and labor markets, with a small offset from a delayed acceleration in healthcare.

In afternoon trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RRwas flat at 4.24%

Monday's 10-year auction resulted in a higher-than-expected yield of 4.296% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors demanded a slightly better premium. The bid-to-cover ratio, another demand metric, was solid, however, at 2.54, higher than November's ratio of 2.45.

A closely-tracked part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve, between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, was at minus 48.79basis points. This gap has historically predicted upcoming recessions, forecasting eight of the last nine.

The curve modestly widened its inversion on Monday after weeks of steepening. A steeper curve reflects market expectations that the Fed is at the end or near the end of its tightening cycle.

On the shorter-end of the curve, the two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically reflects rate expectations, was little changed at 4.724%.

Post-auction, U.S. three-year yields were also flat at 4.465%US3YT=RR.

The U.S. three-year note sale posted a high yield of 4.490%, above the forecast rate at the 1:00 p.m. EDT bid cut-off, again suggesting soft interest as investors demanded a higher rate. The bid-to-cover ratio was weak as well at 2.42, the lowest since February.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2425

5.3975

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1775

5.4013

0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-71/256

4.7248

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-110/256

4.4655

-0.001

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-140/256

4.2514

-0.004

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-148/256

4.2779

-0.008

10-year note US10YT=RR

102-28/256

4.2371

-0.008

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-40/256

4.508

0.005

30-year bond US30YT=RR

107-4/256

4.3294

0.003

