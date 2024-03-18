TREASURIES-US yields hit three-week highs ahead of Fed meeting

By Matt Tracy

March 18 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit three-week highs on Monday as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's meeting this week for further clues on its rate path this year.

Benchmark 10-year notes' yields US10YT=RR reached 4.348%, up almost 5 basis points on the day and the highest since Feb. 23. The yields are approaching their February high of 4.354%.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR touched 4.751%, their highest since Feb. 23. They reached 4.759% last month.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed by 2 basis points to minus 40 basis points.

Market focus is on the Fed's two-day meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is expected to hold rates steady, with the market's attention on policymakers' updated economic and interest rate projections.

"I think that the most important data point is going to be the Fed meeting, and what they show in the summary of economic projections to guide the market through their thoughts on Q1 data," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale.

Yields rose each day last week following strong economic data reports. These include March 12's report showing the consumer price index (CPI) rising 0.4% last month, driven largely by higher costs for gasoline and shelter. Thursday's producer price index (PPI) also exceeded forecasts, rising 0.6% in February versus 0.3% expected.

Traders in Fed funds futures have since reduced bets that the Fed will cut rates by June to 54%, from 59% on Friday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

"It seems like a lot of the street is moving towards fewer Fed cuts this year," said Natalie Trevithick, head of investment grade credit strategy at asset manager Payden & Rygel. "It was questionable why we fell so dramatically in the fourth quarter when everything was so strong. So I think we just went too far too fast, and we're retracing some of that here."

The economic data calendar is light this week in lieu of the Fed's two-day meeting. February housing starts and building permits figures will come on Tuesday, while last week's initial jobless claims and U.S. services and manufacturing purchasing managers' index data will come on Thursday.

Last week's strong data was reinforced on Monday by the National Association of Home Builders' housing market index, which showed builder confidence rose in March for the fourth month in a row on strong buyer demand, reaching its highest level since July.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday auctioned $76 billion in 13-week bills and $70 billion in 26-week bills. The 13-week auction met with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.81 times, while the 26-week auction met with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.76 times.

The Treasury will hold auctions on Tuesday for $75 billion in 42-day bills, $46 billion in 52-week bills and $13 billion in 20-year bonds.

