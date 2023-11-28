TREASURIES-US yields hit multi-month lows as traders eye Fed cuts in 2024

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell across the curve on Wednesday, fuelled by bets that the Federal Reserve could begin easing monetary policy next year after almost two years of aggressive rate hikes.

Expectations that rate cuts from the U.S. central bank may be on the horizon gathered steam after Fed Governor Christopher Waller - a known hawkish and influential voice within the bank - on Tuesday said the Fed could begin lowering policy rates if inflation continues on a downward trend for several more months.

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with near-term rate expectations, slid to an over four-month low of 4.6950% in Asia trade on Wednesday, and has fallen nearly 40 basis points this month.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last down five bps to 4.2860%, after bottoming at 4.2780% earlier in the session, its lowest level in more than two months.

"To be honest, that's not at odds with the dot plot," said Mizuho Bank's head of economics and strategy Vishnu Varathan of Waller's comments. "But I think the market thinks of it as a change in direction of the policy, and I think they expect a certain momentum to the cuts coincident with declining inflation."

Market pricing now shows a roughly 41% chance that the Fed could begin lowering rates as early as March, compared with a 21.5% chance a day ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Roughly 100 bps worth of cuts are also priced in for next year. FEDWATCH.

The yield on the 20-year Treasury note US20YT=RR last stood at 4.6566%, after hitting a two-month trough of 4.6470% earlier in the session. The 30-year yield US30YT=RR similarly touched an over two-month low of 4.4720%.

(Reporting by Rae Wee. Editing by Sam Holmes.)

