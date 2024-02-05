TREASURIES-US yields gain after Powell remarks on timing of rate cuts

By Karen Brettell

Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday, with interest rate sensitive two-year yields reaching four-week highs, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continued to push back against the prospect of near-term rate cuts.

Powell said in an interview with "60 minutes" that the Fed can be "prudent" in deciding when to cut its benchmark interest rate, with a strong economy allowing central bankers time to build confidence that inflation will continue falling.

That comment came after Powell said at the conclusion of the Fed's two-day meeting on Wednesday that a rate cut in March, as the market had been pricing for, was unlikely. Much stronger than expected jobs data on Friday also led investors to reevaluate timing for the first cut.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR gained 10 basis points on the day to 4.125%. Two-year yields US2YT=RR were last up 7 basis points on the day at 4.437%, after earlier reaching 4.468%, the highest since Jan. 5.

Yields are moving higher on "the combination of Powell's hawkish comments, the better than expected number we saw on jobs and this supply issue - supply just keeps coming," said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG, adding that the market last week was also "overbought."

Yields were also higher before the Treasury Department's sale of $121 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week. This will include $54 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $42 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $25 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

Traders are pricing in an 18% chance of a March rate cut, down from 47% a week ago, and see a 67% probability of a rate cut by May, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Investors will focus closely on economic data for further clues on the Fed's thinking.

A recovery in U.S. regional bank stocks on Friday also reduced demand for safe haven Treasuries, which had helped to send yields lower last week.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell, editing by David Ljunggren)

