TREASURIES-US yields flat to slightly lower as Fed's Williams' comments dampen rate cut bets

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed to modestly lower on Friday after Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said it was too soon to be talking about rate cuts, two days after the U.S. central bank signaled a shift from its tightening policy bias.

U.S. yields briefly rose across the board after his comments, but settled within a narrow range to trade weaker on the day.

"We aren't really talking about rate cuts right now" at the Fed and it's "premature" to speculate about them, Williams said in a CNBC interview. He was the first Fed official to comment after the U.S. central bank held interest rates steady in the 5.25%-5.50% range.

In its interest rate projections, the Fed penciled in 75 basis points (bps) of rate cuts next year based on the expectation that inflation would continue to ease. The Fed's end-2024 inflation forecast was 2.4%, its projections show. That sparked a rally in stocks and Treasuries, pushing yields lower.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in his press briefing on Wednesday, also acknowledged the risk of easing too late.

"There is a case to be made for waiting longer than March before cutting rates," said Thierry Albert Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie in New York.

"We think it's closer to the middle of the year. It's going to take a little bit of time to absorb the weakness in the hard data that we will see in the first quarter, and the disinflation that we're also going to see in the third quarter."

The benchmark 10-year yield climbed to session peaks of 3.973% US10YT=RR after Williams's remarks, before slipping. It was last down 3 bps at 3.899%.

U.S. 30-year yields briefly rose in the wake of Williams' comments, but were last 4.5 bps lower at 4.03%.

On the shorter end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields, which reflect interest rate expectations, also hit the day's highs of 4.487% following Williams' remarks. The yield was last little changed at 4.402% US2YT=RR.

A closely watched metric of the U.S. yield curve, showing the gap in yields between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB widened its inversion to minus 49.20 bps, as Williams' comments pushed out some bets on early rate cuts next year.

The rate futures market priced in on Friday a 74% chance of a Fed cut in March, according to LSEG's FedWatch, down from nearly 80% late on Thursday. The market also factored in about 140 bps of easing by the end of next year, unchanged from Thursday.

Friday's data showing a pick-up in business activity in December pushed yields a little higher, but the impact was brief.

S&P Global said its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, increased to a five-month high of 51.0 this month from 50.7 in November. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.24

5.3957

0.014

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1025

5.3218

0.009

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-220/256

4.4091

0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-200/256

4.0947

-0.006

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102-38/256

3.8933

-0.017

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-188/256

3.9214

-0.023

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-228/256

3.8998

-0.030

20-year bond US20YT=RR

107-160/256

4.1817

-0.041

30-year bond US30YT=RR

112-208/256

4.0105

-0.043

