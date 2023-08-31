News & Insights

TREASURIES-US yields flat to modestly lower after inflation, jobless claims data

August 31, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed to slightly lower on Thursday after earlier slipping in the wake of data showing inflation came in line with expectations, while jobless claims fell, suggesting the Federal Reserve will hold rates steady at the September policy meeting.

Inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, rose 0.2% last month, matching June's gain. In the 12 months through July, the PCE price index increased 3.3% after advancing 3.0% in June.

U.S. two-year yields were last flat at 4.879% US2YT=RR, while the 10-year yield slipped nearly two basis points at 4.10% US10YT=RR.

