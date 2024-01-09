TREASURIES-US yields flat to modestly higher ahead of three-year note auction; inflation in focus

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed to slightly higher on Tuesday, with prices weighed down by a slew of government and corporate bond issuance, and investors anxiously awaiting key inflation reports later this week.

The U.S. Treasury will auction on Wednesday $52 billion in three-year notes. The market seemed to be setting up for this auction in a process called "concession," analysts said, by selling Treasuries before a sale, pushing their yields higher. Investors can they can buy them back at a lower price.

U.S. 10-year notes and 30-year bonds are on tap for sale on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Today and probably tomorrow, we're looking at where the demand comes from in the auctions," said Tom di Galoma, managing director & co-head of global rates trading, at BTIG in New York.

"My feeling is that the three-year will not be an issue. The 10-year and the 30-year would be more of a problem for the marketplace just because they're longer."

At the same time, there is a bunch of investment grade issuance from 10 additional firms, on top of the 50 companies that have priced since 2024 began, according to Action Economics on Tuesday. That was also pressuring Treasury prices, which move inversely to yields.

Wall Street dealers typically look to lock in borrowing costs for corporate bonds they are underwriting. As part of that process, a dealer sells Treasuries as a hedge to lock in the borrowing cost on the bond issue before the deal is completed. Once the bond is sold, the dealer buys Treasuries to exit the "rate lock."

Analysts said there has been a lot of corporate supply in Europe, as well such as Spain, Italy and Belgium and that has also spilled over to the U.S. Treasury market.

In late morning trading, the benchmark 10-year yield was slightly up at 4.013% US10YT=RR. Since hitting a five-month low of 3.783% on Dec. 27, the 10-year yield has gained about 12.5 basis points (bps).

On the shorter-end of the curve, the two-year yield climbed 3.0 bps to 4.374% US2YT=RR.

Ahead of the three-year note auction, U.S. three-year yields were up 2.9 bps at 4.139% US3YT=RR.

Investors are also focused on the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) for December due out on Thursday. Producer prices will be released on Friday.

U.S. core CPI is forecast to remain flat at 0.3% from the month before, while the year-on-year number is seen rising at a lower-than-expected pace of 3.8% from November, according to a Reuters poll.

With inflation seen on a downward trend, U.S. rate futures have priced in a more than 60% chance of a rate cut in March and about five rate decreases of 25 bps each for 2024, according TO LSEG's rate probability app IRPR.

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman late on Monday gave a nod to rate cuts. She pulled back from her persistently hawkish view, saying she now sees U.S. monetary policy as "sufficiently restrictive" and signaled her willingness to support eventual interest-rate cuts as inflation eases.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Marguerita Choy)

