TREASURIES-US yields flat to modestly higher after inflation, jobless claims data

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed to slightly higher in choppy trading on Thursday after data showing inflation came in line with the consensus forecast, while jobless claims fell, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady at the September policy meeting.

U.S. yields initially slipped after the data, but moved within narrow ranges as investors braced for Friday's nonfarm payrolls report. Wall Street economists polled by Reuters expect a new jobs print of 170,000 for August.

Thursday's data showed that inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, rose 0.2% last month, matching June's gain. In the 12 months through July, the PCE price index gained 3.3% after climbing 3.0% in June.

"The PCE came in generally alongside the consensus. It was inflated a little bit because of portfolio management services," said Thierry Albert Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie in New York.

"If not for that, we would have gotten a number that's a little bit lower. Overall, the PCE shows inflation is slowing with other inflation indicators like CPI (consumer price index) and the PPI (producer price index)," he added.

The Fed tracks the PCE price indexes for its 2% inflation target.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index gained 0.2%, after climbing by the same percentage in the prior month. The so-called core PCE price index increased 4.2% year-on-year in July after rising 4.1% in June.

In the labor market, data showed U.S initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 228,000 for the week ended Aug. 26. Economists had forecast 235,000 claims for the latest week.

In midmorning trading, U.S. two-year yields were last flat at 4.889% US2YT=RR, while the benchmark 10-year yield slipped nearly 1.8 bps to 4.10% US10YT=RR.

The yield curve, as measured by the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, extended its inversion after the economic reports to -79.40 bps, from -77.20 late Wednesday. This curve has forecast eight of the last nine recessions.

Following the data, fed funds futures have priced in chances of 49.1% and 42.3% of a rate hike in November and December, respectively, according to the CME's FedWatch. Last Friday, when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates need to go higher to get to the central bank's 2% inflation target, both those odds were at more than 50%.

August 31 Thursday 10:26AM New York / 1426 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3325

5.4796

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2925

5.5278

-0.011

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-55/256

4.8857

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-120/256

4.5685

-0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-138/256

4.2541

-0.019

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-138/256

4.2017

-0.019

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-52/256

4.0964

-0.022

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-196/256

4.3926

-0.026

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-188/256

4.1995

-0.029

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

