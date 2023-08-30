TREASURIES-US yields flat on soft data, ahead of jobs, inflation numbers

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed in choppy trading on Wednesday after dropping to three-week lows earlier in the session, as weaker-than-expected growth and labor market data toned down expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this year.

Investors overall lightened their positions in afternoon trading ahead of two crucial pieces of data: inflation numbers as measured by the U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) on Thursday, and non-farm payrolls on Friday.

U.S. yields also fell to three-week troughs on Tuesday, pulling back from last week's multi-decade highs for the benchmark 10-year note and multi-month peaks for two-year debt amid a generally strong economy that have withstood aggressive tightening from the Fed.

Wednesday's economic data lowered the chances of another rate hike at the Fed's November or December policy meetings. The U.S. central bank, however, is widely expected to hold interest rates steady when it meets next month.

Gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a 2.1% annualized pace in the last quarter, data on the second estimate of GDP for the April-June period showed. That was revised lower from the 2.4% growth rate reported last month. Economists polled by Reuters expected GDP for the second quarter to be unrevised.

On the labor market front, U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected, rising by 177,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment report showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private employment to increase by 195,000.

"The data, with GDP a little weaker than expected, spending a little bit weaker as well, kind of eased the pressure for everybody worried about the Fed," said Ellis Phifer, managing director, fixed income capital markets at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.

"Without any real catalyst, we kind of stagnate here (in yields) and move a little bit in a range."

The economic data came days after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank may need to raise interest rates further to cool still-too-high inflation. He promised last Friday though at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium that the Fed would move carefully, noting both progress on easing price pressures and risks from the surprising strength of the U.S. economy.

"I don't think anything has changed from the Fed's point of view. Another rate hike or two still seems to be on the table," said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy, at Wisdom Tree in New York.

"Powell and company have made it very clear that rates will be higher for longer. Now the market needs to determine what higher for longer means. How high and how long?"

In afternoon trading, U.S. two-year yields, which track interest rate expectations, was flat at 4.894% US2YT=RR, after dipping to 4.836%, the lowest since Aug. 11.

The benchmark 10-year yield was little changed as well at 4.121% US10YT=RR. Earlier, in the session, that yield slid to 4.087%, its weakest in three weeks.

The yield curve, as measured by the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, was also roughly unchanged from Tuesday at -77.40 bps. This curve, which has forecast eight of the last nine recessions, saw its spread narrow earlier in the session to -73.50 bps, the tightest in a week.

The reduced inversion earlier suggested thatinvestors believe the Fed is near the end of its tightening cycle.

Following the data, fed funds futures moderately reduced the chances of a rate hike in November and December to around 46% and 43%, respectively, according to the CME's FedWatch. Late on Tuesday, those odds were at 47.7% and 44.1%.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.32

5.4674

-0.021

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3025

5.5394

-0.011

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-51/256

4.8942

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-112/256

4.5799

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-110/256

4.2786

0.002

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-100/256

4.2265

0.002

10-year note US10YT=RR

98

4.1217

0.000

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-104/256

4.4199

-0.004

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-56/256

4.2303

-0.007

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Nick Zieminski)

