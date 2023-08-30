TREASURIES-US yields fall to three-week lows as investors trim rate hike bets after data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped to fresh three-week lows on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected economic growth and labor market data reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this year.

U.S. yields also fell to three-week troughs on Tuesday, pulling back from last week's multi-decade highs for the benchmark 10-year note and multi-month peaks for two-year debt amid a generally strong economy that have withstood aggressive tightening from the Fed.

Wednesday's economic data slightly lowered the chances of another rate hike at the Fed's November or December policy meetings. The U.S. central bank, however, is widely expected to hold interest rates when it meets next month.

Gross domestic product increased at a 2.1% annualized pace in the last quarter, data on the second estimate of GDP for the April-June period showed. That was revised lower from the 2.4% growth rate reported last month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected GDP for the second quarter to be unrevised.

On the labor market front, U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in August. Private payrolls rose by 177,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment report showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private employment to increase by 195,000.

The reports came several days after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank may need to raise interest rates further to cool still-too-high inflation. He promised last Friday though at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium that the Fed would move carefully, noting both progress on easing price pressures and risks from the surprising strength of the U.S. economy.

"Given the recent selloff in Treasuries (that led to higher yields), some consolidation is to be expected. Usually when you see a big move like that, you get perhaps the reverse, things settle down and we move on from there," said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy, at Wisdom Tree in New York.

"I think that's where we're at right now where some of the data coming in a little lower than consensus was being viewed as a catalyst for the move. If we get an okay, just an okay employment report on Friday, that would probably cause renewed pressure on Treasuries again," he added.

In midday trading, U.S. two-year yields, which track interest rate expectations, slipped 2.5 basis points (bps) to 4.865% US2YT=RR, after dipping to 4.836%, the lowest since Aug. 11.

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 1.4 bps at 4.108% US10YT=RR. Earlier, in the session, that yield slid to 4.087%, its weakest in three weeks.

The yield curve, as measured by the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, steepened or reduced its inversion to -75.50 bps. The curve, seen as a recession harbinger, saw its tightest spread in one week.

The narrower inversion suggested that investors have started to price out some the rate hikes they had factored in.

Following the data, fed funds futures further reduced the chances of a rate hike in November and December to around 44.9% and 41.5%, respectively, according to CME's FedWatch. Late on Tuesday, those odds were at 47.7% and 44.1%.

"In terms of the Fed, developments on inflation and the labor market are key," Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, wrote in a note. "While policymakers anticipate that a period of below-trend growth is needed to bring down inflation, price pressures are easing and the labor market is loosening."

She noted that these are factors that should convince the Fed that the current tightening cycle is having the desired impact on both the labor market and inflation.

August 30 Wednesday 11:05AM New York /1505 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.32

5.4674

-0.021

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3025

5.5394

-0.011

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-63/256

4.8694

-0.021

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-128/256

4.557

-0.023

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-136/256

4.2559

-0.021

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-126/256

4.2095

-0.016

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-20/256

4.112

-0.010

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-112/256

4.4176

-0.006

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-32/256

4.236

-0.001

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)

