TREASURIES-US yields fall as key PCE data shows inflation slowing

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on Friday, with the benchmark 10-year tumbling from 16-year highs, after key consumer price data for August pointed to decelerating inflation and raised the outlook for some that the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, gained 0.1%, a drop from a 0.2% advance in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the core PCE price index would climb 0.2%.

In the 12 months through August, the so-called core PCE price index increased 3.9%, marking the first time since June 2021 that annualized core PCE was below 4.0%. The core PCE price index rose 4.3% in July.

Stocks rallied on Wall Street and in Europe, while the dollar backed off 10-month highs but was still headed for its biggest quarterly gain in a year.

"The market responded to a largely as expected PCE print," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

"The reason that yields are lower has to do with the European inflation data that came out overnight, which really started the rally," he said.

Bonds prices move inversely to their yield.

Inflation in the euro zone fell to its lowest level in two years in September, according to Eurostat's flash reading published on Friday.

"There's been a clear normalization of inflation, even at the core level, in the last few months in the U.S.," said Thierry Wizman, Macquarie’s global FX and interest rates strategist in New York.

"It speaks to the idea that the Fed has probably over tightened, that it's done more than it needs to," he said. "This low PCE print may cement the idea that they don't need another rate hike."

The three-month average of core PCE taken for August, July and June was about 0.18%, which annualized is around 2.5%, he said.

Futures pricing of the Fed's overnight lending rate edged slightly higher, with expectations of a rate hike in November rising to 15.3% from 14.2% some 30 minutes before the data's release, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Futures show the Fed's target rate barely budged from expectations it will stay above the 5% threshold through July 2024. FEDWATCH

Sept. 29 Friday 10:35 a.m. New York / 1435 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.32

5.4641

-0.015

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3075

5.5414

-0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-235/256

5.0436

-0.027

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-142/256

4.7876

-0.045

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-46/256

4.5843

-0.059

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-68/256

4.5801

-0.066

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-208/256

4.5322

-0.065

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-224/256

4.8587

-0.067

30-year bond US30YT=RR

91-92/256

4.6637

-0.065

