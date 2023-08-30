TREASURIES-US yields fall as jobs, GDP pare back rate hike bets later this year

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Wednesday after data showed slower growth than expected for the world's largest economy in the second quarter as well as a smaller increase in private jobs for August.

The reports further lowered expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its November or December policy meetings. The Fed, however, is widely expected to hold interest rates when it meets next month.

Gross domestic product increased at a 2.1% annualized pace in the last quarter, data on the second estimate of GDP for the April-June period showed. That was revised lower from the 2.4% pace reported last month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected GDP for the second quarter to be unrevised.

Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, wrote in a note that while the second estimate of Q2 GDP was weaker than expected, growth remains positive and is expected to accelerate in the third quarter despite the Fed's restrictive monetary policy stance.

On the labor market front, U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in August. Private payrolls rose by 177,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment report showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private employment to increase by 195,000.

"In terms of the Fed, developments on inflation and the labor market are key," Farooqi said. "While policymakers anticipate that a period of below-trend growth is needed to bring down inflation, price pressures are easing and the labor market is loosening."

She noted that these are factors that should convince the Fed that the current tightening cycle is having the desired impact on both the labor market and inflation.

U.S. two-year yields, which track interest rate expectations, fell 4.1 basis points (bps) to 4.848% US2YT=RR. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 2.8 bps at 4.096% US10YT=RR.

Following the data, fed funds futures further reduced the chances of a rate hike in November and December to around 41% and 38%, respectively. Late on Tuesday, those odds were at 45% and 42%.

August 30 Wednesday 9:22 AM New York/1322 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.32

5.4674

-0.021

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3

5.5367

-0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-71/256

4.8528

-0.037

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-136/256

4.5455

-0.035

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-148/256

4.2455

-0.031

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-142/256

4.1991

-0.026

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-40/256

4.1022

-0.020

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-128/256

4.4128

-0.011

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-64/256

4.2285

-0.009

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Jonathan Oatis)

