TREASURIES-US yields fall as inflation eases; 10-year posts best quarterly rise in a year

By Herbert Lash and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on Friday ended the third quarter lower, with yields on benchmark 10-year falling from 16-year highs touched during the previous session after key inflation data for August pointed to moderating inflation, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve may be done hiking interest rates.

Despite the pullback, 10-year yields posted major milestones on Friday. On the week, they rose 13.7 basis points (bps), the largest weekly rise since July. For the month of September, 10-year yields gained 48.6 bps, the biggest monthly advance in a year.

In the third quarter, the yield climbed 76 bps, the largest quarterly gain since September 2022.

U.S. yields were already weaker going into Friday's inflation data. The report showed that the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, gained 0.1%, a drop from a 0.2% advance in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the core PCE price index would climb 0.2%.

In the 12 months through August, the so-called core PCE price index increased 3.9%, marking the first time since June 2021 that annualized core PCE was below 4.0%. The core PCE price index rose 4.3% in July.

"The data continues to confirm disinflation is on track and should allow the Fed to remain on hold for the rest of the year," said Dec Mullarkey, managing director for investment strategy and asset allocation at SLC Management in Boston.

"The November meeting could be bogged down with noisy data as the autoworkers strike, resumption of student loan repayments and a potential government shutdown distort the trends. More reason that the Fed should hold back until the data normalizes," Mullarkey added.

The yield curve steepened, or reduced its inversion, after the data, with the gap between two-year and 10-year yields narrowing to -46.80 bps US2US10=TWEB.

The steeper curve suggested that investors are pricing in the fact that the Fed is approaching the end of its tightening cycle and the economy at some point could resume expanding after a modest downturn.

For the month, the curve steepened by 28.8 bps, its tightest spread since March. For the third quarter, the curve narrowed its gap by 59.20 bps, the thinnest spread since March 2021.

"There's been a clear normalization of inflation, even at the core level, in the last few months in the U.S.," said Thierry Wizman, Macquarie's global FX and interest rates strategist in New York.

"It speaks to the idea that the Fed has probably over tightened, that it's done more than it needs to," Wizman said.

The U.S. two-year US2YT=RR yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, slid 1.9 bps to 5.052%, after earlier falling to a two-week low of 5.014% after the data. The 10-year yield US10YT=RR fell 2.2 bps to 4.575%, a drop of 11 bps from a high of 4.688% on Thursday that was last seen in September 2007.

The U.S. rate futures market has priced in just a 14% chance of a rate hike in November, according to the CME's FedWatch tool. That was more than 40% a month ago.

U.S. 30-year yields US30YT=RR fell 2.6 bps to 4.703%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.343%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

September 29 Friday 4:10PM New York / 2010 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3125

5.4563

-0.023

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.315

5.5494

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-229/256

5.0561

-0.015

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-128/256

4.8078

-0.025

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-8/256

4.6178

-0.025

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100

4.625

-0.021

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-112/256

4.5814

-0.016

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-72/256

4.9078

-0.018

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-192/256

4.7044

-0.025

(Reporting by Herbert Lash and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Will Dunham and Marguerita Choy)

