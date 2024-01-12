TREASURIES-US yields fall after softer-than-expected producer prices

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after producer prices data for December came in below expectations, adding to bets of an early interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year.

Data showed the U.S. producer price index (PPI) rose 1% on a year-on-year basis in December compared with a forecast of a 1.3%. On a monthly basis, it slipped 0.1%, compared to an estimated 0.1% gain.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was slightly lower on the day at 3.969% US10YT=RR, while the two-year yield dropped 6.4 basis points to 4.198% US2YT=RR.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.