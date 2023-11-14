News & Insights

TREASURIES-US yields fall after soft inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

November 14, 2023 — 08:35 am EST

Written by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Tuesday after softer-than-expected consumer inflation data in October, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may be done raising interest rates.

U.S. two-year yields, which reflect interest rate expectations, slid to two week lows of 4.872% US2YT=RR and were last down 15 basis points at 4.890%. The benchmark 10-year yield fell 13.60 bps to 4.496% US10YT=RR.

Data showed the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) was unchanged in October amid lower gasoline prices, and the core rate was up 0.2%, weaker than anticipated.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

