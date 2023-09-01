TREASURIES-US yields fall after non-farm payrolls report

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after data showed the world's largest economy created higher-than-expected new jobs in August, but also showed a rise in the unemployment rate, affirming expectations the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes at a policy meeting later this month.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR slipped 1.8 basis points (bps) to 4.073%, while the U.S. two-year yields, which reflect interest rate expectations dropped seven bps at 4.789% US2YT=RR.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Alex Richardson)

