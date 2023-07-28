TREASURIES-US yields fall after moderating inflation data in June

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields weakened on Friday, stabilizing after hitting two-week highs for most maturities the previous session, after data showed June inflation continued to decelerate, though remaining firmly above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

Inflation as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.2% last month after edging up 0.1% in May, data showed. In the 12 months through June, the PCE price index advanced 3.0%, the smallest annual gain since March 2021, and followed a 3.8% rise in May.

"The economic data today supported the idea that inflation is subsiding. There was nothing out of the ordinary or unexpected," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income, at Bryn Mawr Trust in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

He noted that the sell-off in Treasuries on Thursday, which pushed yields to two-week peaks, was an "overreaction."

"The inflationary data we have seen since the Fed decision on Wednesday has been more benign and more rational for the Fed to be in a wait-and-see mode. If we get another CPI (consumer price index) print and another PCE print for July like we saw in June, that would leave people to believe that there is no rationale for hiking again."

U.S. two-year, seven-year, 10-year, and 30-year yields all hit two-week peaks on Thursday, bolstered by strong economic data, led by the gross domestic product number for the second quarter, which came out higher than expected.

In midmorning trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 2.9 basis points (bps) at 3.983%.

The U.S. 10-year yield earlier benefited from a move by the Bank of Japan to allow the country's interest rates to rise more freely in line with increasing inflation and economic growth.

The BOJ will now allow the 10-year yield to move 0.5% around the 0% target, but said those would now be "references" rather than "rigid limits".

U.S. 30-year bond yields US30YT=RR were down 1.6 bps at 4.043%.

The gap between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB, seen as a recession indicator when longer-duration yields are lower than shorter ones, reduced its inversion on Friday to -86.20 bps, the narrowest spread in two weeks. The curve was last at -91.70 bps.

The curve has steepened, or narrowed its inversion for a third straight day, suggesting investors believe the Fed is near the end of its tightening cycle.

On the shorter end of the curve, the two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, fell 4.6 bps to 4.893%.

Friday's data also showed U.S. labor costs increased less than expected in the second quarter, as wage growth cooled a bit, supported the Fed's fight against inflation.

The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 1.0% last quarter after advancing 1.2% in the January-March period. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the ECI rising 1.1%. Labor costs increased 4.5% on a year-on-year basis after shooting up 4.8% in the first quarter.

July 28 Friday 9:58AM New York / 1358 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2825

5.44

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2925

5.5102

-0.018

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-183/256

4.9014

-0.038

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-222/256

4.5478

-0.048

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-164/256

4.2055

-0.045

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-96/256

4.1036

-0.036

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-32/256

3.9806

-0.031

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-36/256

4.2399

-0.025

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-224/256

4.0381

-0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

