TREASURIES-US yields fall after jobs report

March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell in choppy trading on Friday after employers added more jobs than economists expected in February, while the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose.

Employers added 275,000 jobs in February, above expectations for 200,000 jobs gains. The unemployment rate rose to 3.9%. It was expected to be unchanged at 3.7%.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell to 4.038%, the lowest since Feb. 2 and down from around 4.058% before the data. Two-year note yields US2YT=RR fell to 4.409%, the lowest since Feb. 7, from 4.478%.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed by 4 basis points to minus 38 basis points.

