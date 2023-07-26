TREASURIES-US yields fall after Fed raises rates, leaving door open to another hike

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Wednesday in choppy trading after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), as was widely expected, citing still-elevated inflation.

The rate hike, the Fed's 11th in its last 12 meetings, set the benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range, and the accompanying policy statement left the door open to another increase.

"The markets a little bit uncertain of this because changes to the statement were fairly limited," said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.

"The only real change was the slight upgrade to economic activity from 'modest' to 'moderate' before people's eyes glaze over at that statement. That is a bit of an upgrade in Fed parlance, so it is policymakers saying that data has been coming in stronger than expected."

In his remarks, Fed Chair Jerome Powell was hawkish. He said the Fed could raise rates in consecutive meetings if warranted.

U.S. rate futures have priced in about an 18% chance the Fed raises rates by another 25 bps at the September meeting, according to Refinitiv's FedWatch. That was about 19% before the Fed announcement.

For November, rate futures see a 33% chance of another move, down from about 36% before the rate decision.

In mid-afternoon trading, interest-rate sensitive two-year yields US2YT=RR fell 3.3 bps to to 4.861%%. Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR dropped 4.5 bps to 3.864%.

The gap between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB, seen as a recession indicator when longer-duration yields are lower than shorter ones, initially widened to -103.10 bps in the aftermath of the Fed decision, but was last at -98.40 bps.

