TREASURIES-US yields fall after data, with Powell to speak

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped slightly on Friday after data showed a continued slump in the manufacturing sector and as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for insights on the path of interest rates from the central bank.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said that its manufacturing PMI was unchanged at 46.7 last month, below the 47.6 estimate of economists polled by Reuters. It was the 13th straight month the PMI stayed below 50, which indicates contraction.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR fell 6 basis points to 4.293%.

Yields have fallen sharply in recent weeks, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield closing out November with its biggest month drop since August 2011 on Thursday, as softening economic data has heightened expectations the Fed is done with its rate hike policy and investors attempt to gauge when the first rate cut will come.

Many Fed officials have refused to rule out the possibility that another hike may be needed should the economic data change course, but Fed Governor Christopher Waller, seen as a hawkish member of the central bank, flagged the possibility of a rate cut if inflation continues to decline earlier this week.

"When we look across asset prices our view is that a soft landing is increasingly priced into markets, and you can look at rate cut expectations, you can look at equity multiples, you can look at spreads relative to history and all those are telling the same story of what is priced in, the question is, does that play out," said Bill Merz, head of capital market research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

"Expectations have changed pretty quickly in terms of the Fed path and may have gotten a little on the aggressive side."

Investors are hoping for clarity on Fed policy from Powell, who is expected to speak at two separate events at 11 a.m. ET and 2 p.m. ET on Friday.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR declined 4 basis points to 4.475%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at was at a negative 35.1 basis points after rising to 33.83, its shallowest inversion since November 8.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 7 basis points to 4.642% after closing out November with its biggest monthly drop in yields since March.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.243%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.2% a year for the next decade.

