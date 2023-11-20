TREASURIES-US yields edge up before $249 bln onslaught of Treasury debt

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Treasury yields mostly edged higher on Monday as the market braces for the sale of $249 billion in U.S. government debt over the next two days as investors seek a slightly higher premium in a week shortened by the Thanksgiving holiday.

The yield on 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose 1.8 basis points at 4.459% after sliding to a two-month low last week, while the two-year's US2YT=RR yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, fell 0.7 basis points to 4.900%.

With the amount of new supply the Treasury is selling, dealers will be cautious at buying at higher prices after yields slid so much last week. The benchmark 10-year yield fell 18.7 basis points (bps) and the two-year slipped 5.5 bps.

"We've had a pretty good run, we've seen good profit taking in the market," said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG.

Treasury prices have jumped since the 10-year's yield, which moves inversely to price, traded at a 16-year high of 5.021% in late October.

"It's year-end, there's not a lot of risk taking going on. Dealers are all saying to themselves, 'You know what? Why take the risk going into year end,'" di Galoma said. "'So let's wait for a bit of a rate rise before we get back involved.'"

The Treasury will sell $75 billion in 13-week bills and $68 billion in 26-week bills at an 11:30 a.m. auction, and at 1 p.m. it will sale $16 billion in 20-year bonds at auction.

Another $75 billion of 41-day bills will be sold at auction on Tuesday, along with $15 billion in TIPS with a nine-year, eight-month term.

The difference between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when shorter notes are higher than longer duration bonds, or what's known as being inverted, was at -44.5 basis points.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 1.5 basis points to 4.612%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.253%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.291%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.606%.

Nov. 20 Monday 8:37 a.m. New York / 1437 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2525

5.4079

0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1975

5.4227

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-46/256

4.9002

-0.007

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-248/256

4.636

-0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-208/256

4.4617

0.007

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-68/256

4.4911

0.013

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-84/256

4.4588

0.018

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-96/256

4.8194

0.011

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-64/256

4.6107

0.014

(Reporting by Herbert Lash Editing by Nick Zieminski)

