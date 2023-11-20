News & Insights

US Markets

TREASURIES-US yields edge up before $249 bln onslaught of Treasury debt

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

November 20, 2023 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Herbert Lash for Reuters ->

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Treasury yields mostly edged higher on Monday as the market braces for the sale of $249 billion in U.S. government debt over the next two days as investors seek a slightly higher premium in a week shortened by the Thanksgiving holiday.

The yield on 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose 1.8 basis points at 4.459% after sliding to a two-month low last week, while the two-year's US2YT=RR yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, fell 0.7 basis points to 4.900%.

With the amount of new supply the Treasury is selling, dealers will be cautious at buying at higher prices after yields slid so much last week. The benchmark 10-year yield fell 18.7 basis points (bps) and the two-year slipped 5.5 bps.

"We've had a pretty good run, we've seen good profit taking in the market," said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG.

Treasury prices have jumped since the 10-year's yield, which moves inversely to price, traded at a 16-year high of 5.021% in late October.

"It's year-end, there's not a lot of risk taking going on. Dealers are all saying to themselves, 'You know what? Why take the risk going into year end,'" di Galoma said. "'So let's wait for a bit of a rate rise before we get back involved.'"

The Treasury will sell $75 billion in 13-week bills and $68 billion in 26-week bills at an 11:30 a.m. auction, and at 1 p.m. it will sale $16 billion in 20-year bonds at auction.

Another $75 billion of 41-day bills will be sold at auction on Tuesday, along with $15 billion in TIPS with a nine-year, eight-month term.

The difference between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when shorter notes are higher than longer duration bonds, or what's known as being inverted, was at -44.5 basis points.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 1.5 basis points to 4.612%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.253%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.291%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.606%.

Nov. 20 Monday 8:37 a.m. New York / 1437 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2525

5.4079

0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1975

5.4227

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-46/256

4.9002

-0.007

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-248/256

4.636

-0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-208/256

4.4617

0.007

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-68/256

4.4911

0.013

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-84/256

4.4588

0.018

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-96/256

4.8194

0.011

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-64/256

4.6107

0.014

(Reporting by Herbert Lash Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.