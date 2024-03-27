TREASURIES-US yields ease ahead of Friday's inflation data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - Treasury yields eased on Wednesday ahead of the auction of $43 billion in seven-year notes and the highly anticipated release of U.S. inflation data at the end of the week which could offer insight on when the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates.

After a slew of central bank meetings last week, when the Bank of England tilted more dovish and the European Central Bank flagged a possible rate cut in June, depending on favorable news, the market is beginning to see the Fed in the same camp.

Inflation is easing around the world, and Friday's release of the personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) could add to bets in the futures market that the Fed begins to cut rates in June.

"I see it pretty likely that we, not abandon the inflation target, but we just tolerate it," Tyner said.

"Markets in general are forward looking and they're seeing that the Fed's likely going to tolerate higher inflation moving forward. Basically Chairman (Jerome) Powell said that they're not rushing to get it back down to 2%," he said.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.9 basis points at 4.579%, while the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 1.2 basis points to 4.222%.

Fed funds futures show a 68% probability that the Fed cuts rates in June, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Sweden's central bank held its key interest rate at 4.00% on Wednesday, as expected, but said if inflation continued to decline toward the 2% target there was a good chance of a series of rate cuts starting in May.

The Treasury's auction is scheduled at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT).

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when short-term securities yield more than longer ones, was at -35.9 basis points. The gap has been negative, or "inverted," since July 2022.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 1.2 basis points to 4.388%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.437%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.316%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

