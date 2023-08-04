TREASURIES-US yields drop as labor market cools, investors hold onto soft landing hopes

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped after jobs data on Friday showed the U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected in July, but investors hesitated to rule out further monetary tightening.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said, below economists' expectations that they would have risen by 200,000. Solid wage gains, however, pointed to continued tightness in labor market conditions.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last about eight basis points lower at 4.107%. On the short end of the curve, two-year yields US2YT=RR, considered to reflect monetary policy expectations more closely, were down nine basis points to 4.801%.

"The headline number is coming in below estimates ... But I think the part that is hard to swallow for the treasury market is the hotter than expected wage growth," said Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

Friday's data, while pushing yields lower, did little to change the market view that the "soft-landing" scenario for the economy envisaged by the U.S. Federal Reserve is possible.

It followed on from economic data this week pointing to a still tight labor market resilient to hefty increases in interest rates by the Fed.

"There's a momentum already built in this week... and I don't think this report gave us enough, based on wage data, to squash that trend that's already been developing," said Miskin.

Yields, which move inversely to prices, have been rising sharply this week with the 10-year hitting its highest level since October last year.

That was driven by a combination of factors, including expectations of further resilience in the economy as well as the increase in debt issuance by the Treasury, which announced a $103 billion offering to refinance roughly $84 billion in Treasury notes and bonds due on Aug. 15.

After Friday's jobs data, the U.S. central bank was considered less likely to lift its policy rate any further this year than the 5.25%-5.5% range it established last week. Futures contracts tied to the Fed's policy were pricing in a less-than-30% chance of a rate hike by the year's end, down from about 35% earlier.

"The Fed has likely ended its most aggressive tightening campaign in generations, with a reasonable path to a soft landing," said Candice Tse, global head of strategic advisory solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

"However, we recognize that there is still a wide range of possible outcomes, with risks tilted towards additional hikes should inflation remain sticky, though not our base case," she said.

The 2/10 yield curve US2US10=TWEB, which plots the yields of the two maturities against each other and is a harbinger of an upcoming recession when inverted, was last at minus 69.5 basis points - the least inverted it has been since May.

August 4 Friday 9:50AM New York / 1350 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.27

5.4121

-0.025

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.255

5.4851

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-231/256

4.8017

-0.094

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-4/256

4.4933

-0.095

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-176/256

4.195

-0.106

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-8/256

4.1612

-0.097

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-40/256

4.1065

-0.082

20-year bond US20YT=RR

92-212/256

4.4225

-0.067

30-year bond US30YT=RR

89-92/256

4.2587

-0.045

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00

