TREASURIES-US yields drop as labor market cools, albeit slowly

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped sharply on Friday following data that showed the U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected in July, but investors hesitated to rule out further monetary tightening as the labor market continued to look resilient.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said, below economists' expectations that they would have risen by 200,000. Average hourly earnings, however, surprised on the upside, rising 4.4% from a year earlier, and the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%.

"Overall, this report doesn’t really change our thinking – the labor market is slowly decelerating, but we think a sharper slowdown is still ultimately necessary to keep inflation from reaccelerating next year," said Tiffany Wilding, managing director and economist at PIMCO.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR, which move inversely to prices, fell by nearly 13 basis points to 4.062%, posting their largest daily fall since July 12.

On the short end of the curve, two-year yields US2YT=RR, considered to reflect monetary policy expectations more closely, were down about 11 basis points to 4.791%, a two-week low.

The 2/10 yield curve US2US10=TWEB, which plots the yields of the two maturities against each other and is a harbinger of an upcoming recession when inverted, was last at minus 73.9 basis points but hit an intra-day high of minus 68 bps - the least inverted it has been since late May.

Friday's data, while pushing yields lower, did little to change the market view that the "soft-landing" scenario for the economy envisaged by the U.S. Federal Reserve is possible.

It followed on from economic data this week pointing to a still tight labor market resilient to hefty increases in interest rates by the Fed.

"There's a momentum already built in this week... and I don't think this report gave us enough, based on wage data, to squash that trend that's already been developing," said Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

Yields have been rising sharply this week with the 10-year hitting its highest level since October last year.

That was driven by a combination of factors, including expectations of further resilience in the economy as well as the increase in debt issuance by the Treasury, which announced a $103 billion offering to refinance roughly $84 billion in Treasury notes and bonds due on Aug. 15.

Fitch's downgrade of the U.S. sovereign this week also added upward pressure on yields, some investors have said.

After Friday's jobs data, the U.S. central bank was considered less likely to lift its policy rate any further this year than the 5.25%-5.5% range it established last week.

Futures contracts tied to the Fed's policy were pricing in a 13.5% chance of a rate hike in September, down from an 18% probability on Thursday, according to CME Group data.

"The Fed has likely ended its most aggressive tightening campaign in generations, with a reasonable path to a soft landing," said Candice Tse, global head of strategic advisory solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

"However, we recognize that there is still a wide range of possible outcomes, with risks tilted towards additional hikes should inflation remain sticky, though not our base case," she said.

Investors will be closely watching next week's inflation report to assess whether the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged at its next rate-setting meetings this year.

"This morning’s report is unlikely to change the odds on any further Fed tightening," said David Kelly, Chief Global Market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The July and August CPI reports will likely be much more important in determining whether the Fed feels the need to hike further."

August 4 Friday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2725

5.4147

-0.022

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2375

5.4664

-0.024

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-236/256

4.7912

-0.105

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-16/256

4.4761

-0.112

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-210/256

4.1651

-0.136

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-72/256

4.1194

-0.139

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-128/256

4.062

-0.127

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-88/256

4.3813

-0.109

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-12/256

4.2146

-0.089

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00

