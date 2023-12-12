TREASURIES -US yields drop after inflation data

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell after data showed inflation in the world's largest economy came in line with expectations, suggesting the Federal Reserve is likely at the end or near the end of its tightening cycle.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield fell 1.7 basis points to 4.221% US10YT=RR. It dropped as much 7 bps immediately after the data.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.1% in November on an annual basis, in line with economists' expectations. The CPI edged up 0.1% on a month-on-month basis in November, after being unchanged in October.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Christina Fincher)

