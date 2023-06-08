TREASURIES-US yields drop after data suggest cooling economy, rate hike pause

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Treasury yields fell on Thursday after the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week, suggesting the labor market is cooling and that the Federal Reserve could pause hiking interest rates.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits jumped 28,000 to a seasonally adjusted 261,000 for the week ended June 3, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 235,000 claims for the latest week.

Despite the surge in applications, claims remain at levels consistent with a tight labor market that for some suggest the Fed can still achieve a "soft landing," a scenario in which tighter monetary policy slows the economy and inflation without triggering a recession.

Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed-income at Action Economics in San Francisco, said a week's worth of data for unemployment benefits does not amount to "a harbinger of anything."

"Yields took it as a sign that the labor market is cooling. The market is looking for anything that would substantiate that the Fed is going to be on hold next week," said Rupert, who's in the camp that believes the U.S. central bank could raise rates next week.

"There are a number of factors that suggest the Fed can stay on hold and maybe skip next week. But all the numbers are still too hot in general for the Fed to remain on hold."

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday urged the Fed and other central banks to "stay the course" on monetary policy and to remain vigilant in combating inflation.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, a barometer for where the market perceives future Fed policy, dropped 2.9 basis points to 4.521%, while the yield on benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR slid 6.8 basis points to 3.716%.

The spread of the Treasury yield curve based on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR was at -80.9 basis points. When the spread is inverted - shorter-dated debt yields more than longer-dated debt - it is considered a sign of looming recession.

The claims data put a halt to a steady rise in yields this week as the market slowly accepted the Fed's mantra that rates will be higher for longer. The two-year yield has gained about 78 basis points since a seven-month closing low of 3.727% on May 4, the day after the central bank's last Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR fell 6 basis points to 3.882%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.178%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.214%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.2% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.525%.

June 8 Thursday 3:41 p.m. New York / 1941 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.115

5.2532

-0.065

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1675

5.3938

-0.038

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-126/256

4.521

-0.029

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-132/256

4.1673

-0.040

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-246/256

3.8563

-0.063

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-188/256

3.7936

-0.074

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-52/256

3.7141

-0.070

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-176/256

4.0449

-0.073

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-120/256

3.8822

-0.060

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.00 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.50 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.75 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.25 0.25 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Peter Graff, Jonathan Oatis and Paul Simao) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

