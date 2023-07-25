TREASURIES-US yields drift higher as markets see possible hawkish Fed

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields advanced on Tuesday, as a stable economy and generally positive data overall have reduced the chances of recession and raised the possibility of two more interest rate hikes this year.

The Federal Reserve is widely anticipated to lift interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday to a target range of between 5.25% to 5.50%. The U.S. rate futures market sees Wednesday's rate increase as probably the last for the year and the Fed is seen on hold until May 2024.

But the chances of another rate increase in November has grown to about 33%, from about 26% a week ago, according to the CME's FedWatch.

"There is more nervousness that the Fed is going to be a little bit more hawkish than expected," said Ellis Phifer, managing director, fixed income capital markets, at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.

"I think there should be more than one rate hike because you need to see the data come in. But the Fed is ready to kind of go on pause. I don't see them reversing course unless things turn around. It should be one (hike) and then they go on hold."

Tuesday's data showed further evidence of an economy not exactly going off the rails amid the most aggressive tightening cycle since the 1980s.

U.S. consumer confidence increased to a two-year high in July, boosted by continued optimism about the labor market. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index rose to 117 this month, the highest reading since July 2021, from 110.1 in June. Economists polled by Reuters expected the index to increase to 111.8.

At the same time, U.S. home price indexes remained firm, with the non-adjusted rise of a still-solid 1.5% in May, according to the S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller index.

The U.S. Federal Housing Finance agency price index also saw an increase, rising 1.7% in May, unchanged from April. In the 12 months to May, the index rose 2.8%.

"We still expect a recession. But I think market expectations of a recession have fallen from 65%-70% to below 50% now," said Stan Shipley, managing director and macro research analyst, at Evercore ISI in New York.

In afternoon trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 4.3 bps at 3.90%.

U.S 30-year bond yields US30YT=RR inched up 2.5 bps to 3.945%.

On the short end of the curve, the two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which generally reflects interest rate expectations, was up 4.4 bps at 4.882%.

The gap between yields on U.S. two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession predictor when longer-duration yields are lower than shorter ones, narrowed a bit on Tuesday to -98.30 bps from -104.70 bps late on Monday.

The narrower gap suggested that the Fed is nearing the end of its tightening cycle, with the yield on the shorter end of the curve being a compressed a little bit.

Also on Tuesday, the Treasury $43 billion U.S. five-year note auction was solid, analysts said. The high yield though came in slightly higher than expected, suggesting that investors demanded a modest premium to take the note.

But the other auction stats were strong. There were $111.9 billion in bids for a 2.60 cover, stronger than last month's 2.52% and the 2.47 average.

On Thursday, the Treasury sells $35 billion in U.S. seven-year notes.

July 25 Tuesday 3:33PM New York / 1932 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2725

5.4336

0.016

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2975

5.5193

0.027

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-192/256

4.8827

0.044

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-230/256

4.5364

0.048

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-50/256

4.1818

0.055

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-48/256

4.0523

0.055

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-188/256

3.9023

0.045

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-80/256

4.1495

0.030

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-96/256

3.9475

0.027

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

