TREASURIES-US yields dive as Fed signals end of rate hikes

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields plummeted on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but flagged in its new economic projections that its tightening policy is ending and rate cuts loom next year.

The U.S. benchmark 10-year yield fell to its lowest since August, and last traded 18 basis points (bps) lower at 4.02% US10YT=RR. It posted its biggest one-day fall since November.

The U.S. two-year yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, slid to the lowest since early June, last down 29.4 bps at 4.54% US2YT=RR. It had its biggest one-day decline since mid-March.

U.S. five-year yields sank as well to their lowest since mid-July, and were last down 24.6 bps at 3.977% US5YT=RR, posting their biggest daily drop since March.

In a statement, Fed officials said inflation "has eased over the past year," and noted that it would watch the economy to see if "any" additional rate hikes are needed.

A near-unanimous 17 of 19 Fed officials project that the policy rate will be lower by the end of 2024 than it is now - with the median projection showing the rate falling three-quarters of a percentage point from the current 5.25%-5.50% range.

"While the committee retains the option of additional hikes, the message from the Fed is pretty clear: the hiking cycle is over unless there is a significant surprise, and the risks of a cut are greater than those of a hike in the next several months," said Eric Winograd, senior economist, at AllianceBernstein, in New York.

"While I think the magnitude of the market response is exaggerated, the direction is correct: the Fed for the first time this cycle opened the door to rate cuts across a reasonable forecast horizon, and that is significant."

U.S. fed funds futures have boosted the chances of a rate cut in March to 77% after the Fed decision, according to LSEG's FedWatch. The market has also priced in more than 100 bps of easing next year.

A widely tracked metric of the U.S. Treasury yield curve, showing the gap in yields between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB, became steeper, reducing its inversion to minus 41.50 bps.

Analysts called the yield curve move a bull steepener, in which short-term interest rate posted sharper falls than longer-dated ones. This reflects expectations the Fed will soon start cutting rates.

In his press, Fed Chair Jerome Powell confirmed what the central bank rate projections and statement conveyed: that the question about timing rate cuts is coming into view. He was also well aware of the risks of cutting rates too late.

"Powell ... somewhat surprisingly refrained from pushing back against market pricing for cuts," said Matthew Ryan head of market strategy, at global financial services firm Ebury.

He added that there's a "decent chance we see as many as three or four rate reductions through year-end."

Earlier, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted to adopt rules for the $26 trillion U.S. Treasury market aimed at stemming the buildup of systemic risk by requiring more trading to be cleared centrally. The SEC, however, exempted some transactions by hedge funds.

"Clearing brings transparency to the market and reduces counterparty risk," said Chris Slusher, head of rates, at risk management adviser Derivative Path.

"So those are important benefits, but on the other hand, what we found in the derivatives market, clearing increases costs and it often has the impact of leading to the further concentration in the market among dealers."

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.235

5.3936

-0.021

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1225

5.3463

-0.062

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-209/256

4.4349

-0.296

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-158/256

4.1541

-0.277

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-196/256

3.979

-0.248

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-30/256

4.023

-0.222

10-year note US10YT=RR

103-220/256

4.0239

-0.182

20-year bond US20YT=RR

105-124/256

4.3358

-0.142

30-year bond US30YT=RR

109-172/256

4.1803

-0.124

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Andrea Ricci and David Gregorio)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.