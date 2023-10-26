TREASURIES-US yields dip on weak inflation, income figures

By Matt Tracy

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday following the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation and disposable income data, supporting market sentiment that interest rates are at, or near, their peak.

The benchmark yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 7.9 basis points (bps) at 4.874%. It breached 5% on Monday after doing so last week for the first time in 16 years.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 6.8 bps at 5.025%.

The closely-watched gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -16.5 bps.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 8.6 bps at 5.035%.

Yields have rallied in October on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain a higher-for-longer rates course in the face of persistent inflation.

But yields moved lower on Thursday after the release of several economic datapoints, including headline GDP of 4.9% that came in line with expectations.

A measure of inflation, core personal consumption expenditures (PCE), came in weaker than expected at 2.4%, its lowest since the fourth quarter of 2020.

"So that at the margin maybe underscored the expectation that central banks are done hiking, giving the markets a bit more optimism," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco.

The data showed consumer spending remained strong in the third quarter, which analysts have pointed to as a major factor in the economy's resilience.

But disposable personal income increased only 1.9% to $95.8 billion, in the third quarter, a significant decline from the 6.1% jump to $296.5 billion seen in the second quarter.

Meanwhile new unemployment claims rose 10,000 last week from the prior week to 210,000.

"Today's numbers suggest there's still a lot of momentum in the economy, but that there are several headwinds on the horizon," Rupert said.

Yields fell further on Thursday after the U.S. Treasury Department auctioned $38 billion in seven-year notes US7YT=RR at a high yield of 4.908%. The auction followed weak sales of five-year notes on Wednesday, which helped boost yields.

The yield on existing seven-year notes has fallen 2.5 bps to 4.893% after the auction.

October 26 Thursday 12:13PM New York / 1613 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3175

5.464

-0.018

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3125

5.5493

-0.020

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-235/256

5.0436

-0.077

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-66/256

4.8962

-0.080

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-58/256

4.8235

-0.092

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-96/256

4.9039

-0.073

10-year note US10YT=RR

92-52/256

4.8848

-0.068

30-year bond US30YT=RR

86-24/256

5.0301

-0.062

