TREASURIES-US yields dip after inflation, jobless data; market awaits payrolls

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid in choppy trading on Thursday after data showing inflation came in line with the consensus forecast, while jobless claims fell, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady at the September policy meeting.

Investors also pared back bets of a rate increase in November and December.

U.S. yields traded within narrow ranges as investors braced for Friday's nonfarm payrolls report. Wall Street economists polled by Reuters expect a jobs print of 170,000 for August.

"The market has been correcting from the pretty big losses (that led to higher yields) we have seen earlier in August," said Kim Rupert, managing director, global fixed income analysis, at Action Economics in San Francisco.

"The market is also expecting that the Fed is probably done, although there is some negligible risk that there is one more hike in the cards. We maybe see a less than 50-50 chance for a hike in November."

Thursday's data showed that inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, rose 0.2% last month, matching June's gain. In the 12 months through July, the PCE price index gained 3.3% after climbing 3.0% in June.

The Fed tracks the PCE price index for its 2% inflation target.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index gained 0.2%, after climbing by the same percentage in the prior month. The so-called core PCE price index increased 4.2% year-on-year in July after rising 4.1% in June.

"Overall, the PCE shows inflation is slowing with other inflation indicators like CPI (consumer price index) and PPI (producer price index)," said Thierry Albert Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie in New York.

In the labor market, data showed U.S initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 228,000 for the week ended Aug. 26. Economists had forecast 235,000 claims for the latest week.

In afternoon trading, U.S. two-year yields were last down 3.4 basis points (bps) at 4.852% US2YT=RR. For the month of August, yields fell 2.1 bps.

The benchmark 10-year yield also fell, down 2.9 bps at 4.088% US10YT=RR. But for this month, 10-year yields rose 13.3 bps.

Action Economics' Rupert said month-end activity also boosted Treasury debt prices, pushing their yields lower.

"The duration index extends a little above the average and that brought in buyers both in Europe and here," Rupert said.

Asset managers typically need to buy Treasuries to hit the longer duration index.

The yield curve, as measured by the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, initially extended its inversion after the economic reports to -80.40 bps, from -77.20 late Wednesday. The curve, which has forecast eight of the last nine recessions, was last -76.40 bps.

Following the data, fed funds futures have priced in chances of 45.3% and 39.8% of a rate hike in November and December, respectively, according to the CME's FedWatch. Last Friday, when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates need to go higher to get to the central bank's 2% inflation target, both those odds were at more than 50%.

August 31 Thursday 3:17PM New York/1917 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3175

5.464

-0.018

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2775

5.5117

-0.027

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-70/256

4.8546

-0.029

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-136/256

4.5456

-0.025

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-154/256

4.2401

-0.033

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-152/256

4.1926

-0.028

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-64/256

4.0906

-0.027

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-208/256

4.3891

-0.030

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-176/256

4.2023

-0.026

