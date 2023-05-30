TREASURIES-US yields decline on debt deal expectations

By Ross Kerber

May 30 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield declined on Tuesday as a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid potential default reassured investors.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 12.8 basis points at 3.692%.

"As the probability of a delayed payment declines, the rally in the front-end of the US rates market has the fundamental backing that will make it sustainable," wrote BMO Capital Markets analysts Benjamin Jeffery and Ian Lyngen in a note to investors.

They noted that the deal in Washington still needs votes in Congress, which will provide trading opportunities during the four-day workweek after Monday's Memorial Day holiday. A congressional committee hearing on the deal was ongoing Tuesday afternoon.

Optimism was most immediately reflected in lower yields on Treasury bills due in early June, which had risen sharply on concerns that they will be at risk of not being repaid if the Treasury runs out of cash. 912796ZG7=, 912797FM4=

The yield on the T-bill maturing June 1 fell below 5% on Tuesday and was last down at 4.813% 912796ZG7= .

Fed funds futures traders now see roughly two-thirds chance the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates next month given the debt deal and as economic data beats expectations. FEDWATCH, USONFFE= A week ago they saw a 72% probability the Fed would leave rates unchanged.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 8 basis points at 3.896%.

Matt Nest, global head of active fixed income for State Street Global Advisors, said the longer-term bond yield likely declined less than on the 10-year note because of disagreement among investors about the eventual economic impact of the political agreement.

"It's not entirely clear to all market participants whether rates are going up or down" in the long term, he said.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -77.3 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 12.7 basis points at 4.463%.

The 10-year TIPS break even rate USBEI10Y=RR was last at 2.233%, indicating the market sees annual inflation averaging by that percentage for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.520%.

May 30 Tuesday 4:14PM New York / 2014 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.15

5.2858

-0.036

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2075

5.4334

0.015

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-153/256

4.4625

-0.127

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-162/256

4.1204

-0.143

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-38/256

3.8137

-0.136

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-252/256

3.7526

-0.135

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-96/256

3.6923

-0.128

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-120/256

4.0612

-0.096

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-56/256

3.8968

-0.079

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 19.25 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.50 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread !Empty value !Empty value U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.75 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.00 0.00

