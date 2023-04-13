TREASURIES-US yields decline after unexpected fall in producer prices, higher jobless claims

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on Thursday after data showed a surprise decline in producer prices last month and an uptick in jobless claims, suggesting the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening over the past year is taking its toll on the economy.

U.S. yields were already under pressure overnight in the wake of cooler-than-expected consumer prices for March, and Thursday's data kept the downward trend intact.

Headline producer prices dropped 0.5% in March, while the core rate dipped 0.1%. The consensus forecast for both numbers were no change in the headline figure and a rise of 0.3% for underlying prices.

U.S. jobless claims, on the other hand, rose more than expected to 239,000 for the week ended April 8. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 232,000 claims for the latest week.

In early morning trading, U.S. two-year yields fell 5.4 basis points to 3.918% US2YT=RR, while the benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.8 bps at 3.383% US10YT=RR.

The U.S. yield curve lessened its inversion after Thursday's data, suggesting traders have started to price out rate hikes this year. The spread between the U.S. two-year and 10-year yields narrowed to -53.5 bps US2US10=TWEB, from -57 bps late on Wednesday.

"The data suggests that inflation is cooling and the economy is weakening," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore in New York. "The Fed is probably going to hike one more time in May and then pause."

Following the data, the U.S. rate futures market has priced in a nearly 70% chance of a 25-bp rate hike next month at the Fed policy meeting.

April 13 Thursday 9:11AM New York / 1311 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.8775

5.0063

-0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.74

4.9366

-0.019

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-235/256

3.9181

-0.054

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-66/256

3.6583

-0.050

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-224/256

3.4315

-0.046

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-96/256

3.4013

-0.043

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-248/256

3.383

-0.038

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-16/256

3.7267

-0.040

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-20/256

3.6205

-0.034

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.50 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -43.50 0.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Alison Williams and Jonathan Oatis) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

