TREASURIES-US yields climb further as debt ceiling talks overshadow markets

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday amid some cautious optimism around lawmakers' talks to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and on the back of strengthening expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates.

President Joe Biden will continue debt ceiling talks with congressional leaders later this week, the White House said on Wednesday, while U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he believed the government will not default.

"We're going to come together because there's no alternative," Biden told reporters at the White House.

Signs of progress in the discussions contributed to a rise in Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, particularly on the short-end of the curve.

"In a risk-off type of scenario, if we did go past the X-date without a deal, I think front-end Treasuries would probably be well bid as part of a broader risk-off type of move within the markets," said Calvin Norris, portfolio manager & U.S. rates strategist at Aegon Asset Management.

Investors, however, remained nervous given the tight time-frame to reach a deal, with the federal government potentially running out of money to pay its bills as soon as June 1.

Spreads on U.S. government one-year credit default swaps - market-based gauges of the risk of a default - had declined to 155 basis points on Tuesday as debt ceiling talks progressed, but were slightly up again on Wednesday, at 160 basis points, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Shorter-dated bond yields, which tend to more closely reflect monetary policy expectations than their longer-dated counterparts, ticked higher also due to lingering uncertainty over monetary policy. A recent string of relatively resilient economic data bolstered expectations that interest rates will remain high for an extended period of time and that another hike in June is not off the table.

"The yield curve is moving higher led by the shorter-end, this time due to Fed tightening expectations moving higher as debt-ceiling concerns weaken," José Torres, Senior Economist at Interactive Brokers, said in a note.

Fed funds futures traders were pricing for a 77% probability that the Federal Reserve will keep rates unchanged at its next meeting in June, down from nearly 100% one week ago.

Going forward, money market investors were still expecting several rate cuts later this year, but with increasingly less conviction. The probability of a rate cut in September, for instance, stood at 39% on Wednesday from 53% last week, CME Group data showed.

"I don't think the Fed is going to cut right away, I think they're going to need at least two months, maybe three, of data showing that inflation is cool," said Phil Pecsok of investment firm Anacapa Advisors.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose three basis points to 3.579% while two-year yields US2YT=RR added eight basis points to 4.154%.

The Treasury sold $15 billion of 20-year bonds on Wednesday at a high yield of 3.954% and with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.56%, which is slightly below the one-year average.

