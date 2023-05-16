TREASURIES-US yields climb as retail sales data show consumers holding up

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields continued to climb on Tuesday after data showing consumer spending held up in April, backing some expectations that the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy had still ground to cover.

Government bond yields, which move inversely to prices, had declined overnight on the back of lower-than-anticipated economic data overseas, with China's industrial output in April missing expectations by a large margin.

But their direction changed after economic data showing resilient U.S. consumption despite higher interest rates.

Even though U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in April, rising 0.4% last month against forecasts of a 0.8% increase, the underlying trend was solid, despite growing risks of a recession this year.

"Relative to the last couple months retail sales held up decent in April ... Overall, the economic data trend has been coming in better than feared," said Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

Treasury yields moved about three basis points higher after the Commerce Department release as investors saw the numbers as reinforcing expectations that the Fed will stick to higher interest rates for longer to bring down inflation, although an economic slowdown later this year remains priced in.

"The 0.4% m/m rebound in retail sales in April indicates that higher interest rates and tightening lending standards are yet to deal a major blow to consumers," Capital Economics said in a note. "That said, with the April gain coming after two months of declines, real consumption growth is still likely to slow quite sharply in the second quarter," it added.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were up nearly four basis points on the day at 3.547% and two-year yields US2YT=RR climbed nearly five basis points to 4.052%.

Meanwhile, one-month Treasury bills US1MT=RR touched a new record high of 5.886% - by far the highest-yielding point in the Treasury curve - as worries intensify that the U.S. government may default as soon as next month if it does not raise its current borrowing cap.

Investors will look closely at the outcome of a meeting later on Tuesday between Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy as they try to make progress on a debt ceiling agreement.

May 16 Tuesday 9:40AM New York / 1340 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.0525

5.1897

0.014

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.995

5.2098

0.011

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-171/256

4.0526

0.049

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-190/256

3.7167

0.045

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-242/256

3.5118

0.043

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-216/256

3.5253

0.038

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-144/256

3.5471

0.039

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-168/256

3.9735

0.046

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-104/256

3.8857

0.044

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 19.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.25 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -45.00 -0.25 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Mark Potter) ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +1 917 285 3067; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

