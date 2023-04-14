TREASURIES-US yields climb as mixed data affirms rate hike outlook

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after mixed data suggested that the world's largest economy is not slowing quickly enough to deter the Federal Reserve from yet again raising interest rates at the next policy meeting.

Data showed U.S. retail sales dropped 1.0% last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.4% decline. But February numbers were revised to show sales falling 0.2% instead of the 0.4% slide.

Core retail sales also slipped in March, but they were up in January and February. Despite March's fall, the rise in January and February has placed consumer spending firmly on pace to expand in the first quarter.

At the same time, U.S. consumer sentiment edged higher this month to 63.5, according to the University of Michigan's preliminary survey for April. Households though expected inflation to rise over the next 12 months. The survey's reading of one-year inflation expectations rose to 4.6%, from 3.6% in March.

"The pathway to getting inflation down, close to 3% by June or July is possible, but we have oil prices turning back up, goods deflation is probably overly muted," said John Luke Tyner, portfolio manager and fixed income analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors in Fairhope, Alabama.

"The economy seems fairly resilient to the rate hikes. So unless there is a real downturn in employment and jobs, it's pretty unlikely that the Fed is able to get inflation back down to 2%," he added.

Comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Friday, saying higher borrowing costs were needed to restore inflation to the Fed's 2% target, further raised the rate-increase outlook and reduced bets of easing this year.

Data also showed U.S. import prices fell more than expected in March, resulting in the biggest year-on-year decline since mid-2020, offering further evidence that inflation pressures are subsiding.

Following the data, U.S. rate futures have priced in a more than 80% chance of a 25 bps hike next month. That probability was about 70% late on Thursday.

In midday trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR climbed 7.70 bps to 3.528%. U.S. two-year yields US2YT=RR also gained, rising 12.8 bps to 4.105%.

The U.S. yield curve deepened its inversion on Friday, suggesting that traders believe there could be another hike coming after the May meeting. The spread between the U.S. two-year and 10-year yields widened to -58.5 bps US2US10=TWEB, from -52.80 bps late on Thursday.

The inversion of this curve typically signals a looming recession, predicting eight of the last nine slowdowns.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Friday a recession in the United States this year was certainly feasible as the Fed's rate-hike moves fully filter through the economy.

April 14 Friday 12:24 PM New York/1624 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.945

5.0743

0.046

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.8325

5.0333

0.086

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-147/256

4.1032

0.126

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-198/256

3.8307

0.114

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-20/256

3.6073

0.100

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-96/256

3.5634

0.083

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-204/256

3.5242

0.073

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-56/256

3.8588

0.064

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-196/256

3.7499

0.064

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 29.25 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.00 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.50 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -43.25 0.00

